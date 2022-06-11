Rock Out With up to 58% Off Raycon Bluetooth Speakers

Portable Bluetooth speakers allow you to take music with you wherever you go, without the need for outlets or electricity. If you want a durable speaker to take music everywhere you go, consider Raycon speakers. Right now Woot has a few models of . This offer is only available Saturday, June 11, while supplies last.

For big sound, you'll want to grab the . It's discounted by 58% right now, meaning the $149 price tag has been slashed to $63. This speaker combines an old-school aesthetic with modern sound and LED lights to bring the party wherever you go. It gets up to seven hours of playtime, is water resistant and has dual 3-inch drivers for powerful sound. And if you're in need, you can even use the powerbank mode to charge your mobile devices. In addition to Bluetooth, it also has an AUX input, USB and access to FM radio.

The is portable, waterproof and dustproof, meaning you can take it with you anywhere, from the gym to the beach without issue. It also features a microphone, dual 70mm drivers and TWS technology so you can link multiple speakers at the same time. It gets up to 36 hours of playtime and you can save $36 off the price today, meaning you'll pay just $83.

If you're looking for a low-cost speaker for your desk or to take with you on the go, you can get the $28 from Raycon. It is also dust-proof and waterproof, with a compact design that easily fits in backpacks or handbags. This speaker gets up to 11 hours of playtime and is ultra-light, weighing less than half a pound.