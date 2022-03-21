Ketanji Brown Jackson Confirmation Hearings Ex-Apple Employee Charged Match Dating App for Single Parents Second Best Show on Netflix Oscars Snub: No Invite for 'West Side Story' Star Oscars 2022 Predictions
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Grab a $49 Bluetooth Speaker With Vintage Charm (Save $95)

This Monster Bluetooth speaker has a built-in wireless charger and it's on super sale today.

David Watsky
Good, clear sound is the most important feature of Bluetooth speakers for most of us, but it doesn't hurt when they look cool too. Monster's vintage Bluetooth speaker with a built-in Qi charger is currently on sale for $49 plus free shipping at Meh.com. The last time this model went on sale, it was $20 more than it is now. This is the lowest price we've seen on the snazzy portable speaker.

While I haven't tested this 30-watt unit, CNET's resident audio critic David Carnoy and other reviewers have tested plenty of other Monster speakers, including the Superstar S100 and SoundStage S1. The company's speakers generally produce a good sound. We're not talkin' Bose or Sony levels here, but this kind of speaker works well in a smaller room. You could try it in the bedroom or in a den that could use some sweet tuneage and a little throwback style (plus an extra charger). 

Want free shipping? Use our special code MONSTERFS at checkout to knock off the cost. For referencethe same model is selling for $144 on Amazon and $140 at Walmart where it gets solid reviews in a limited sample size.  

For more speaker suggestions, check out this list of the best Bluetooth wireless speakers and the best portable mini Bluetooth speaker for 2022.

