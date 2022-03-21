Grab a $49 Bluetooth Speaker With Vintage Charm (Save $95)

Good, clear sound is the most important feature of Bluetooth speakers for most of us, but it doesn't hurt when they look cool too. Monster's vintage Bluetooth speaker with a built-in Qi charger is currently on sale for $49 plus free shipping at Meh.com. The last time this model went on sale, it was $20 more than it is now. This is the lowest price we've seen on the snazzy portable speaker.
While I haven't tested this 30-watt unit, CNET's resident audio critic David Carnoy and other reviewers have tested plenty of other Monster speakers, including the Superstar S100 and SoundStage S1. The company's speakers generally produce a good sound. We're not talkin' Bose or Sony levels here, but this kind of speaker works well in a smaller room. You could try it in the bedroom or in a den that could use some sweet tuneage and a little throwback style (plus an extra charger).
Want free shipping? Use our special code MONSTERFS at checkout to knock off the cost. For reference, the same model is selling for $144 on Amazon and $140 at Walmart where it gets solid reviews in a limited sample size.
