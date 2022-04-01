Ramp Up Your Entertainment Space and Save $250 Off This 55-Inch QLED Google TV

David Katzmaier/CNET

Ready to revamp your entertainment space? Snag a sizable screen packed with features that will take your streaming, sports and games to the next level and give you an immersive, theatrical experience in your own home. Right now you can . That's a savings of $250. But there isn't a lot of time as this deal ends tonight.

For most spaces we recommend getting at least a 55-inch screen, and this 4K TV also packs some pretty great features in addition to a big screen. Quantum dot technology and an HDR Pro Pack with Dolby Vision HDR10 Plus and HLG work together to promise better brightness and contrast than a lot of the competition. Contrast Control Zone technology also optimizes across up to 60 localized individual zones, which add detail, depth and dimension to images. For gamers, this TV offers a variable refresh rate and an Auto Game mode to optimize your experience with smooth graphics and fast response times. Basically, if you want a bright, crisp picture, this TV should deliver.

And with Google TV being the brains of the operation, you'll be able to access all the best streaming apps for movies, shows, live TV and more as well as be able to curate your own watch lists. The TV will even make recommendations based on your favorites and your interests, so you'll always be able to find something to watch. You don't even need the included remote, as this TV features hands-free voice control for the TV, connected smart home devices and more. Plus, Chromecast is built-in, so you can stream entertainment, photos and more from your phone to your TV effortlessly.

We haven't reviewed the latest TCL 5-Series, but the company's 4- and 6-Series TVs have been fixtures on our list of the best TVs for the last few years.