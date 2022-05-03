Pro-Ject Unveils Latest Turntable Range, the E1

Hi-fi manufacturer Pro-Ject has unveiled its latest range of affordable turntables, the E1 line, which include electronic speed control and extras such as Bluetooth.

The range includes three different models: the $349 E1, the $399 E1 Phono SB and the $499 E1 BT. All of the tables feature a "low mass synthetic main platter" sitting upon a high-density resin subplatter. Unlike many competitive Rega models, the spindle is a polished stainless-steel design, which is housed in a low-friction, brass bearing well.

The turntables feature a solid MDF plinth plus an aluminum tonearm with a factory-mounted Ortofon OM5 cartridge. They all include a DC motor with electronic speed selection for 33 and 45 rpm records, so no more removing the platter to change speeds.

The E1 Phono SB model adds a defeatable phono preamp while the E1 BT offers a Bluetooth audio transmitter as well for wireless connectivity. The range is available in high-gloss black, satin white or satin walnut finishes and will be available this month.

The E line appears to be an update on both the existing Elemental line and the Jukebox E models, but looks sleeker than either. It could offer a viable alternative to our favorite budget model, the Fluance RT8x.

