Paramount Plus Will Get a Price Increase Later This Year

Paramount Plus will cost a dollar or two more later this year.
Changes are coming to Paramount Plus. On an earnings call Thursday, Chief Financial Officer Naveen Chopra said the streamer would get more expensive when it merges with Showtime sometime in the third quarter of 2023.
"These price changes will apply to new and existing customers upon launch of the integrated service," Chopra said.
Its premium tier -- which will include Showtime content -- will increase two dollars to $11.99 and its basic tier -- without Showtime -- will cost $5.99, just a dollar more per month. Showtime and Paramount Plus are currently available as a bundle.
More to come.
