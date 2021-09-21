Paramount Plus, Showtime launch discounted bundles packaging both services

Sarah Tew/CNET

Paramount Plus and Showtime's parent company has launched a discounted streaming bundle that packages both together, ViacomCBS said Tuesday, and they're available at promotional prices for about a month. A bundle with ad-free Paramount Plus and Showtime packaged together is $13 a month, $8 cheaper than what you'd pay for the equivalent services separately. A packaging bundling ad-supported Paramount Plus and Showtime (which never has ads) is $10 a month, $6 cheaper than what you'd pay for both separately.

These promotional prices for the bundles end on Oct. 20. ViacomCBS didn't disclose what the rates will become once they end, but anyone who signs up at the introductory rates essentially locks them in for as long as they stay an active subscriber.

On their own, Paramount Plus costs either $10 a month ad free or $5 a month with ads, and Showtime's ad-free streaming service is $11 a month.

Bundles of online media services are common from other giants. Disney offers a bundle of its Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hulu streaming-video services for a discounted rate of $14-a-month. Amazon's $13-a-month Prime membership service unlocks a host of services, including its Prime Video service and its Prime Music catalog of streaming tunes. And separate companies work together to bundle deals -- Spotify offers Hulu or Showtime streaming-video services as discounted add-ons to its own paid, premium music subscription.

Paramount Plus marked yet another new streaming-video service to roll out in the last couple years, aiming to take on Netflix just like Disney Plus, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus, Peacock, Discovery Plus and others that came before it. Like them, Paramount Plus hopes its particular concoction of TV shows, movies and originals will hook you on its vision for TV's future. But these so-called streaming wars also complicate how many services you use -- and pay for -- to watch your favorite shows and movies online.