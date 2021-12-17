New Best Buy flash sale is a last-minute shopper's dream

Deal Savings Price







Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Christmas is just over a week away, and if you've still got some gift shopping to do, you're cutting it pretty close as far as online ordering goes. Many retailers are starting to implement their shipping deadlines, and there are plenty of items that are already unavailable for Christmas delivery. But delivery isn't the way to get your shopping done. Best Buy's 72-hour flash sale, which expires on Sunday, Dec. 19, at 11:59 p.m. CT (9:59 p.m. PT, 12:59 a.m. ET), brings tons of great offers on items that are available for curbside pickup, so you can drive off with your gift in hand within an hour of ordering. You can browse the entire flash sale selection here:

What's actually available for in-store pickup will ultimately depend on your individual location, but these are pretty popular items that will be in stock at most store locations across the country. Here are some of our absolute favorite deals from the sale that you can buy right now.

LG We've already seen some pretty great deals on this 4K TV this holiday season, and Best Buy is offering another chance to grab it at a serious discount. This 55-inch LG Smart TV runs the webOS platform, has a 4K LED panel and works with Alexa, Google Assistant and even Apple's AirPlay and HomeKit.

David Carnoy/CNET The Studio 3s are Beats' most advanced over-ear headphones to date. They have adaptive noise canceling to neutralize external sound, and up to 22 hours of play time with noise canceling active (40 hours without). And when you pick them up as a part of Best Buy's flash sale, you'll get six free months of Apple Music and News, and three months of Apple TV Plus. Read our Beats Studio 3 review.

Chris Monroe/CNET Google's second-gen Nest Hub smart display has a 7-inch display that you can watch videos on, read recipes, host video chats and more. You can ask Google Assistant to help with math problems or measurement conversions, tell you the weather each day and control your smart home gear. These would normally run you $100 individually, and Best Buy's holiday sale has brought them down to $60 each. This flash sale slashes an additional $20 off the total price when you buy two in a bundle, a great way to start setting up your smart home. Just click "Hot offer: Save $100 on 2 Google Nest Hub devices" under the price.

Named one of our best portable Bluetooth speakers of 2021, the updated JBL Clip 4 has moved to a more oval shape, bulked up the speaker slightly and added USB-C charging. It's plenty durable, with a sturdy integrated carabiner "clip," and boasts impressive sound quality and bass for its size. With an IP67 water-resistance rating, it's not quite fully waterproof, but it is dust-proof.

