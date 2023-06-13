Netflix Planning Its First Live Sports Event, Report Says

Netflix could be entering its livestreamed-sports era with a celebrity golf tournament, according to a report. The company is in talks to launch a tournament this fall that would feature professional golfers and Formula One drivers, The Wall Street Journal said Tuesday.

The tournament would be set in Las Vegas and include celebrities from the Formula One auto-racing docuseries Drive to Survive and the golf docudrama Full Swing, according to the Journal. Plans for the tournament are reportedly still in the early stages.

Many streaming services are looking to attract subscribers by jumping on live sporting events, like Amazon's Thursday Night Football partnership with the NFL and Apple TV's Friday Night Baseball with MLB. Netflix, however, has a mixed track record with live events.

In March, a live Chris Rock comedy special went successfully for Netflix. But in April, the streaming giant attempted a Love Is Blind live reunion special, only for viewers to witness several delays and not-so-live viewing after all.

The streamer recently raised its prices and cracked down on password sharing, much to the chagrin of its subscribers.

Netflix didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

For more streaming-related content, take a look at the best TVs on the market right now.