Netflix Could Be Going Into Live Sports Events

Netflix is eyeing live sports events, a report says, with the streaming giant reportedly set to enter its livestreamed-sports era with a celebrity golf tournament. Netflix is in talks to launch a tournament this fall that would feature professional golfers and Formula One drivers, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

The tournament would be set in Las Vegas and include celebrities from the Formula One auto-racing docuseries Drive to Survive and the golf docudrama Full Swing, according to the Journal.

Netflix declined to comment, but plans for the tournament are reportedly still in the early stages.

Streaming live content on Netflix

Many streaming services are looking to attract subscribers by jumping on live sporting events, like Amazon Prime Video's Thursday Night Football partnership with the NFL, Apple TV's Friday Night Baseball with MLB and YouTube TV's broadcast of the 2022 soccer World Cup. Netflix, however, has a mixed track record with live events.

In March, a live Chris Rock comedy special went successfully for Netflix. But in April, the streaming giant attempted a Love Is Blind live reunion special, only for viewers to witness several delays and not-so-live viewing after all.

The streamer recently raised its prices and cracked down on password sharing, much to the chagrin of its subscribers, though it's seen more than 200,000 new accounts created in the US since then.

For more streaming-related content, take a look at CNET's lists on the best live streaming services and the best TVs on the market right now.