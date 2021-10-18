NBA Opening Night: How to watch Nets vs. Bucks, Warriors vs. Lakers on TNT

The NBA season starts on Tuesday night with an awesome doubleheader. First up are the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo against Kevin Durant and James Harden (but not Kyrie Irving) of the Brooklyn Nets. After things wrap up in Milwaukee, we head to Los Angeles for a star-studded contest between the Lakers and Golden State Warriors. It'll be the first game in purple and gold for Russell Westbrook, playing next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis for the Lakers. We're still a few months away from Klay Thompson returning to the lineup for Warriors, who will lean on Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins for the first half of the season.

The Nets and Bucks tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT), followed by the Warriors and Lakers at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT). Both games are on TNT.

Keep reading to see how you can watch both games without cable. And to plan out your pro basketball viewing for the entire regular season, check out our guide for watching the 2021-22 NBA basketball season without cable.

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

How to watch the NBA's Opening Night without cable

Four of the five major live TV streaming services offer TNT (all but FuboTV). Sling TV has the cheapest plan with TNT, and DirecTV Stream is the priciest.

Sling TV's Orange plan and Blue plan both cost $35 and include TNT. Read our Sling TV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes TNT. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $65 a month and includes TNT. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.