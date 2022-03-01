Mounting a TV on Your Deck? Not So Fast

Getty Images/OJO Images

The spring is approaching, and the weather is bound to turn nice soon (or maybe you're in a part of the world where it's always nice). Either way, thoughts logically turn to spending as much time as possible outside. Watching the big game with friends, movies at night with the family, even just sitting by the pool and binge-watching a new show, these are all activities better enjoyed on a big screen.

So why not have a TV outside? They've certainly gotten cheap enough. A simple wall mount, perhaps an extension cord to a nearby exterior outlet, and you're good to go, right?

Not so fast. Much like putting a TV in the bathroom, even if it seems your display is away from direct splashes of water, it's in peril. Mounting a regular TV outside is the fastest way to destroy it, other than enthusiastic defenestration. Here's why.

The fragility of televisions

Heat, humidity and direct sunlight are the enemies of all TVs. For example, here's what LG lists as their operating temperatures for one of their LCD TVs:

Operating Temperature 0 °C to 40 °C (32 °F to 104 °F)

Operating Humidity Less than 80 %

Most parts of the US fall outside that range at least a few times a year. LG also says to "Keep the product away from direct sunlight" and not to place the TV in "[a]n area exposed to rain or wind." Other manufacturers have similar temperature and humidity ranges for their televisions.

You might be thinking "I have the perfect spot that's covered and out of the sun." Can you install a regular TV in a seemingly "safe" environment? You could, of course. No one will stop you. I'm sure it will even work the first few times you try. Just know that TVs are intricate, fragile devices. Used normally they can last many years. Used outside of their prescribed environment, like adding heat, moisture, and sunlight, the TV will age significantly faster. If you can afford to replace a TV every few months or every year, you do you. I'm sure TV manufacturers will be extremely pleased. Just don't expect any warranty coverage.

Dedicated outdoor TVs are expensive

Several companies make TVs designed for the elements. This is more difficult than it sounds. Sealing a TV against moisture, plus any curious wildlife, limits the TV's ability to cool itself. Heat, as we've discussed before, is by far the biggest enemy of TV longevity. So this rugged redesign, plus the additional components and weather sealing, increase the price.

For instance, we've previously covered Samsung's The Terrace. It's IP55, so it can withstand some gentle hosing, or a kid with a Super Soaker. It's also 4-10x as expensive as a normal, similarly-sized Samsung TV.

Another big name in the space, SunBrite, we've also covered. They have some models that cost a little less than The Terrace, but likely aren't as bright. Their beefier models are significantly more expensive.

Which is to say, doing the job "right" not only isn't cheap, but likely beyond the means of anyone looking to just watch some Netflix on the patio. Fortunately, there are some other options.

"TV" under the stars

Another option, though still not "cheap," is a TV enclosure. These help protect your TV from the elements, including the front screen, vents on the back, and so on. Some models even have optional anti-glare screens, highly important as even a bright TV is going to have trouble competing with the sun. They can also have heaters or fans, to help keep the TV in its comfort zone. However, these enclosures often cost as much as the TV itself. They'll also extend your poor TV's life, but not indefinitely. It's not an outdoor TV now. It's an indoor TV wearing a nice coat.

If you're just planning on watching at night, consider a projector instead. These are likely cheaper than a TV plus enclosure, and are small enough to easily bring back inside when you're done for the night. They can project onto the side of your house, or better yet, a collapsible screen. Even a big sheet works quite well. Battery powered models aren't particularly bright, but just need WiFi to stream. For larger, brighter models, you'll need to run a power cable. These can create images 100 inches or larger with ease, however, making backyard movie night something truly special.

If none of these work for you, consider getting a wheeled cart so the TV is only outside when you're actually watching it. That's definitely not as cool, or as easy, as mounting a TV outside, but it will save you money in replacement costs in the long run.

March 2022 Note: This article was first published in 2012 but has been thoroughly updated with new information and images.

