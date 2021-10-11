MLB playoffs 2021: Schedule, how to watch ALDS, NLDS games today on TBS and FS1

Baseball fans are in for a treat today with a postseason quadruple-header. Two NLDS games bookend a pair of ALDS games.

The Brewers and Braves are up first. The series is tied 1-1, and game 3 starts this afternoon in Atlanta at 1:07 p.m. ET (10:07 a.m. PT) on TBS.

The White Sox woke up their bats on Sunday to avoid elimination and will look to even their series against the Astros today. First pitch for game 4 in Chicago is scheduled for 3:37 p.m. ET (12:37 p.m. PT) on FS1.

The Red Sox topped the Rays in extra innings on Sunday after a tough-luck ground-rule double cost the Rays a run and lead the series 2-1. Game 4 at Fenway starts at 7:07 p.m. ET (4:07 p.m. PT) on FS1.

The Giants and Dodgers are tied 1-1 after two games in San Francisco. The series heads to Los Angeles for game 3 and gets underway tonight at 9:37 p.m. ET (6:37 p.m. PT) on TBS.

Here's how you can watch today's games and the rest of MLB's postseason without cable.

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

What's the schedule for the divisional round?



After the four games on Monday, both NL teams play again on Tuesday. If necessary, the deciding game 5 of each ALDS will be played on Wednesday and each NLDS on Thursday.

Here's the schedule through the end of the divisional round:

Monday, Oct. 11

Brewers vs. Braves, 1:07 p.m. ET (10:07 a.m. PT) on TBS

Astros vs. White Sox, 3:37 p.m. ET (12:37 p.m. PT) on FS1

Rays vs. Red Sox, 7:07 p.m. ET (4:07 p.m. PT) on FS1

Giants vs. Dodgers, 9:37 p.m. ET (6:37 p.m. PT) on TBS

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Brewers vs. Braves, 5:07 p.m. ET (2:07 p.m. PT) on TBS

Giants vs. Dodgers, 9:07 p.m. ET (6:07 p.m. PT) on TBS

Wednesday, Oct. 13

Rays vs. Red Sox, 5:07 p.m. ET (2:07 PT) on FS1*

Astros vs. White Sox, 9:07 p.m. ET (6:07 PT) on FS1*

Thursday, Oct. 14

Brewers vs. Braves, 5:07 p.m. ET (2:07 p.m. PT) on TBS*

Giants vs. Dodgers, 9:07 p.m. ET (6:07 p.m. PT) on TBS*

*if necessary

You can see the full MLB postseason schedule here.

What does the playoff bracket look like?

The Rays won the AL East, the White Sox won the AL Central and the Astros won the AL West. The Red Sox won the AL Wild Card game and now face the top-seeded Rays, who finished the season with the best record in the American League.

The Braves won the NL East, the Brewers won the NL Central and the Giants won the NL West. The Giants won 107 games this season, tops in the National League. The Dodgers won their 107th game in the NL Wild Card game against the Cardinals and now face their longtime rivals, the Giants, in the most highly anticipated matchup of the season.

Here's what baseball's playoffs bracket looks like in the divisional round:

MLB

What channels do I need to watch the MLB playoffs?

All of the National League playoff games are on TBS, and the American League games are on Fox and FS1. The World Series will be broadcast on Fox.

How can I watch the MLB playoffs without cable?

Four of the five major live TV streaming services offer the three channels -- Fox, FS1 and TBS -- needed for the rest of the playoffs. You won't miss a game with YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV or DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV), but not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries Fox in your area.

If you live in an area with good reception, then you can watch some American League playoff games and World Series on Fox for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

Sling TV's $35-a-month Blue plan includes Fox, FS1 and TBS. You can see which local channels you get here.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and offers the three channels for postseason baseball. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.

Hulu with Live TV costs $65 a month and carries Fox, FS1 and TBS. Click the "View all channels in your area" link at the bottom of its welcome page to see which local networks are available where you live.

DirecTV Stream's cheapest, $70-a-month Plus package includes Fox, FS1 and TBS. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available in your area.

FuboTV costs $65 per month and carries Fox and FS1 for the American League playoff games and the World Series but not TBS for the National League games. Check out which local networks it offers here.

Each live TV streaming service offers a free trial, allows you to cancel anytime and requires a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.