MLB playoffs 2021: How to watch, stream Red Sox vs. Astros, Dodgers vs. Braves today

The ALCS and NLCS are live on Fox and TBS today, and you don't need cable to watch.

,

Baseball fans, get ready for what could be the last weekend doubleheader of the year. Saturday all four remaining World Series hopefuls are in action, starting with Game 2 of the American League Championship Series at 4:20 p.m. ET (1:20 p.m. PT) on Fox. Nathan Eovaldi will start for the Red Sox, who try to even the series in Houston against starter Luis Garcia. Afterward we get Game 1 of the National League Championship Series where the Dodgers, after knocking out the Giants in a thrilling division series, are heavy favorites against the Braves. Dodgers starter Corey Knebel takes the mound in Atlanta matched up against Braves starter Max Fried, with first pitch scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET (5:08 p.m. PT) on TBS.

Here's how you can watch the ALCS, NLCS and the rest of MLB's postseason without cable.

gettyimages-1346661833

Cody Bellinger put the Dodgers over the top against the Giants with a ninth-inning RBI single in Game 5 of the NLDS. Today Los Angeles visits Atlanta for Game 1 of the NLCS.

 Harry How/Getty Images

What's the schedule for the championship round?

Game 2 of the ALCS will be played on Saturday afternoon followed by the first game of the NLCS in Atlanta on Saturday night. On Sunday the American League teams travel and the National League teams play Game 2. We'll get championship series baseball every day this week until a winner emerges in each best-of-seven contest. Those two teams will meet in the 2021 World Series starting Tuesday, Oct. 26. 

Here's the schedule through the next few days:

Saturday, Oct. 16

  • Red Sox vs. Astros, 4:20 p.m. ET (1:20 p.m. PT) on Fox
  • Dodgers vs. Braves, 8:08 p.m. ET (5:08 p.m. PT) on TBS

Sunday, Oct. 17

  • Dodgers vs. Braves, 7:38 p.m. ET (4:38 p.m. PT) on TBS

Monday, Oct. 18

  • Astros vs. Red Sox, 8:08 p.m. ET (5:08 p.m. PT) on FS1

Tuesday, Oct. 19

  • Braves vs. Dodgers, 5:08 p.m. ET (2:08 p.m. PT) on TBS
  • Red Sox vs. Astros, 8:08 p.m. ET (5:08 p.m. PT) on FS1

You can see the full MLB postseason schedule here.

What does the playoff bracket look like? 

The Red Sox and Astros are the last two teams standing in the American League, while the Braves and the Dodgers represent the National League.

Here's what baseball's playoff bracket looks like so far:

mlb-postseason-bracket
MLB

What channels do I need to watch the MLB playoffs?

All of the National League playoff games are on TBS, and the American League games are on Fox and FS1. The World Series will be broadcast on Fox.

How can I watch the MLB playoffs without cable?

Four of the five major live TV streaming services offer the three channels -- Fox, FS1 and TBS -- needed for the rest of the playoffs. You won't miss a game with YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV or DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV), but not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries Fox in your area.

If you live in an area with good reception, then you can watch some American League playoff games and World Series on Fox for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

Sling TV

Carries Fox, FS1 and TBS

Sling TV's $35-a-month Blue plan includes Fox, FS1 and TBS. You can see which local channels you get here.

See at Sling TV

YouTube TV

Carries Fox, FS1 and TBS

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and offers the three channels for postseason baseball. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.

See at YouTube TV

Hulu with Live TV

Carries Fox, FS1 and TBS

Hulu with Live TV costs $65 a month and carries Fox, FS1 and TBS. Click the "View all channels in your area" link at the bottom of its welcome page to see which local networks are available where you live.

See at Hulu with Live TV

DirecTV Stream

Carries Fox, FS1 and TBS

DirecTV Stream's cheapest, $70-a-month Plus package includes Fox, FS1 and TBS. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available in your area. 

See at DirecTV Stream

FuboTV

Carries Fox and FS1

FuboTV costs $65 per month and carries Fox and FS1 for the American League playoff games and the World Series, but not TBS for the National League games. Check out which local networks it offers here.

See at FuboTV

Each live TV streaming service offers a free trial, allows you to cancel anytime and requires a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.