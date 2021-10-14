MLB playoffs 2021: How to watch, stream Dodgers vs. Giants Game 5 on TBS

This is it. One game to decide whether the Giants or the Dodgers will meet the Braves in the NL championship series. One of the biggest games of the season is tonight in San Francisco. First pitch is scheduled for 9:07 p.m. ET (6:07 p.m. PT) on TBS.

The Astros dispatched the White Sox on Tuesday, sending them to face the Red Sox in the ALCS, which begins on Friday. The Braves knocked out the Brewers to advance to the NLCS and await either the Dodgers or Giants for a series that starts on Sunday.

Here's how you can watch Game 5 between the Giants and Dodgers and the rest of MLB's postseason without cable.

Harry How/Getty Images

What's the schedule for the divisional round?

The Dodgers and Giants conclude their NLDS on Thursday. On Friday, the Red Sox and Astros open the ALCS in Houston. Game 2 of the ALCS will be played on Saturday, along with first game of the NLCS. If the Dodgers win, the first two games of the NLCS will be in Atlanta, but if the Giants pull out a victory, the games will be played in San Francisco.

Here's the schedule through the weekend:

Thursday, Oct. 14



Giants vs. Dodgers, 9:07 p.m. ET (6:07 p.m. PT) on TBS

Friday, Oct. 15

Red Sox vs. Astros, 8:07 p.m. ET (5:07 p.m. PT) on Fox

Saturday, Oct. 16

Red Sox vs. Astros, TBD on Fox/FS1

Dodgers/Giants vs. Atlanta, TBD on TBS

Sunday, Oct. 17

Dodgers/Giants vs. Atlanta, TBD on TBS

You can see the full MLB postseason schedule here.

What does the playoff bracket look like?

The Red Sox and Astros are the last two teams standing in the American League. The Braves await the winner of Thursday's game between the Dodgers and Giants.

Here's what baseball's playoff bracket looks like heading into Game 5 of the NLDS:

MLB

What channels do I need to watch the MLB playoffs?

All of the National League playoff games are on TBS, and the American League games are on Fox and FS1. The World Series will be broadcast on Fox.

How can I watch the MLB playoffs without cable?

Four of the five major live TV streaming services offer the three channels -- Fox, FS1 and TBS -- needed for the rest of the playoffs. You won't miss a game with YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV or DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV), but not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries Fox in your area.

If you live in an area with good reception, then you can watch some American League playoff games and World Series on Fox for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

Sling TV's $35-a-month Blue plan includes Fox, FS1 and TBS. You can see which local channels you get here.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and offers the three channels for postseason baseball. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.

Hulu with Live TV costs $65 a month and carries Fox, FS1 and TBS. Click the "View all channels in your area" link at the bottom of its welcome page to see which local networks are available where you live.

DirecTV Stream's cheapest, $70-a-month Plus package includes Fox, FS1 and TBS. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available in your area.

FuboTV costs $65 per month and carries Fox and FS1 for the American League playoff games and the World Series, but not TBS for the National League games. Check out which local networks it offers here.

Each live TV streaming service offers a free trial, allows you to cancel anytime and requires a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.