MLB playoffs 2021: How to watch, stream Dodgers vs. Braves Game 6 on TBS

The 2021 MLB season is down to three teams, and the World Series stage is halfway set. On Friday the Astros sent the Red Sox home, punching their third ticket in five years to the fall classic. Today could determine Houston's opponent, as the Braves have a chance to eliminate the Dodgers in Atlanta. Los Angeles star pitcher Max Scherzer will not take the mound, so the Dodgers will likely throw a bullpen game against Atlanta starter Ian Anderson. First pitch for Game 6 is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET (5:08 p.m. PT) on TBS.

If the Dodgers win, the two teams will play Game 7 on Sunday. Here's how you can watch the NLCS and the World Series without cable.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

What's the schedule for the NLCS?

At most we'll get two National League Championship Series games this weekend. The World Series starts on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Here's the remaining NLCS schedule:

Saturday, Oct. 23



NLCS Game 6: Dodgers vs. Braves, 8:08 p.m. ET (5:08 p.m. PT) on TBS

Sunday, Oct. 24

NLCS Game 7 (if necessary): Dodgers vs. Braves, 7:38 p.m. ET (4:38 p.m. PT) on TBS

You can see the full MLB postseason schedule here.

What does the playoff bracket look like?

The Astros are the last team standing in the American League, while the Braves and the Dodgers represent the National League.

Here's what baseball's playoff bracket looks like ahead of the World Series:

MLB

What channels do I need to watch the MLB playoffs?

All of the National League playoff games are on TBS and the World Series will be broadcast on Fox.

How can I watch the MLB playoffs without cable?

Four of the five major live TV streaming services offer both channels -- Fox and TBS -- needed for the rest of the playoffs. You won't miss a game with YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV or DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV), but not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries Fox in your area.

If you live in an area with good reception, then you can watch the World Series on Fox for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

Sling TV's $35-a-month Blue plan includes Fox and TBS. You can see which local channels you get here.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and offers both remaining channels for postseason baseball. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.

Hulu with Live TV costs $65 a month and carries Fox and TBS. Click the "View all channels in your area" link at the bottom of its welcome page to see which local networks are available where you live.

DirecTV Stream's cheapest, $70-a-month Plus package includes Fox, FS1 and TBS. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available in your area.

FuboTV costs $65 per month and carries Fox for the World Series, but not TBS for the NLCS games. Check out which local networks it offers here.

Each live TV streaming service offers a free trial, allows you to cancel anytime and requires a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.