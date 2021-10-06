MLB Playoffs 2021: How to watch Dodgers vs. Cardinals Wild Card game on TBS

After a "normal," six-month, 162-game regular season, Major League Baseball's postseason lineup is rounding out. In the American League, the Red Sox took care of the Yankees to advance to the Division Series against the AL East-winning Rays. In the National League, the Giants won on Sunday to take the NL West crown, dumping the 106-win Dodgers into the NL Wild Card game on Wednesday against the Cardinals.

The NL Wild Card game between the Dodgers and Cardinals will be played Wednesday in Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium, with the winner going on to face the Giants in the NL divisional series. First pitch is set for Wednesday at 8:10 p.m. (5:10 p.m. PT) on TBS. Max Scherzer, picked up at the trade deadline, will start for Los Angeles against longtime Cardinal Adam Wainwright.

Here's how you can watch the Wild Card games and the rest of MLB's postseason without cable.

Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News/Getty Images

Which teams are left?

The Giants await the winner of tonight's NL Wild Card game, while the Braves and Brewers will play in the other NL divisional series. As mentioned, the Rays will play the Red Sox, with the White Sox and Astros meeting in the other AL divisional series.

What channels do I need to watch the MLB playoffs?

You needed ESPN for the first game between the Red Sox and Yankees, but now that's it for ESPN and playoff baseball. All of the National League playoff games are on TBS, and the American League games are on Fox, FS1 and MLB Network. The World Series will be broadcast on Fox.

What's the schedule for the Wild Card round?

The Dodgers and Cardinals play Wednesday at 8:10 p.m. (5:10 p.m. PT) on TBS.

How can I watch the MLB playoffs without cable?

Three of the five major live TV streaming services offer all five channels -- ESPN, Fox, FS1, MLB Network and TBS -- needed for the playoffs. You won't miss a game with YouTube TV, Sling TV and DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV), but not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries Fox in your area.

If you live in an area with good reception, then you can watch the American League playoff games and World Series on Fox for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and offers all five channels for postseason baseball. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.

Sling TV's Orange plan includes ESPN, and the Blue plan includes Fox and FS1. Both plans offer TBS. The MLB Network is available as part of the Sports Extra add-on, which costs $11 a month for either the Blue or Orange plan or $15 for the combined Orange-and-Blue plan. The individual plans cost $35 a month each, and the Orange-and-Blue plan costs $50 a month. You can see which local channels you get here.

DirecTV Stream's cheapest, $70-a-month Plus package includes ESPN, Fox, FS1 and TBS. You'll need to move up to the $85-a-month Choice plan to get MLB Network. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available in your area.

Hulu with Live TV costs $65 a month and carries ESPN, Fox, FS1 and TBS, but not MLB Network. Click the "View all channels in your area" link at the bottom of its welcome page to see which local networks are available where you live.

FuboTV costs $65 per month and carries ESPN, Fox and FS1 but not TBS. You can add MLB Network for an extra $11 a month with the Sports Plus with NFL RedZone add-on. Check out which local networks it offers here.

Each live TV streaming service offers a free trial, allows you to cancel anytime and requires a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.