Metallica Gets Its Own Metal-Themed Pro-Ject Turntable, and I Will Fight You for One

For the fans who stuck with Metallica's journey from '80s metal heroes through their period as the internet's punching bag, to their eventual redemption, here is a turntable seemingly worthy of a devil's horn salute. The Metallica Limited Edition Turntable is a collaboration between the band and Polish manufacturer Pro-Ject.

The turntable features an MDF plinth, which mimics the band's logo and boasts a mirror finish for extra metal cred. But it's not just flash designed for heavy rock fans, as this table appears to have audiophile-level appointments, too.

The player features a glass platter and the new aluminum subplatter, while the tonearm is S-shaped with a detachable headshell. The Pro-Ject Pick it S2 C cartridge comes pre-installed while tracking force, antiskating and VTA are all user-adjustable. To finish the package off, the metal feet are height-adjustable while speed adjustments can be made by flipping a switch (rather than by removing the platter and adjusting the drive belt).

For me, I had friends who liked them in the '80s but they always seemed a little too... uncool. I came to appreciate the band after reading Jason Newstead's interviews in Bass Player magazine at the peak of their "pop" period. Do I want one of these turntables? Yes -- yes, I do. I mean, just look at all... that *waves indistinctly* Do I need one? Not at all. But if you have even a passing interest in heavy metal on vinyl, this turntable looks to have the sound chops as well as the look.

The Metallica Limited Edition Turntable will be available this summer for $1,599.