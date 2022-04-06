Tiger Woods is giving it a go. The five-time Masters champion surprised the golf world by showing up at Augusta National earlier this week and playing a few practice rounds before declaring his intent to play in this year's tournament. Tiger hasn't played a round of competitive golf since being injured in a serious car accident 13 months ago. With rods and screws in his right leg, Tiger is scheduled to tee off at 10:34 a.m. ET (7:34 a.m. PT) on Thursday.

Woods isn't the only golfer entering the Masters with an injury: Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama is battling a neck injury that forced him to withdraw from another tournament last week.

Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth are among the top-ranked golfers favored to take home the green jacket. To follow your favorite golfers, check out tee times for the first two rounds here.

With or without a cable TV subscription, golf fans have plenty of ways to watch the world's best golfers compete at the world's best golf course this week. Here's what you need to know.

What: The 2022 Masters Tournament



The 2022 Masters Tournament When: April 7-10



April 7-10 Where: Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia



Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia Channels: ESPN and CBS



Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Live US TV coverage of the Masters

ESPN will broadcast the first two rounds on Thursday and Friday, and CBS has the weekend coverage for the final two rounds.

Thursday and Friday

3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET (12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT) on ESPN

Saturday

3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on ET (12 p.m. to 4 p.m. PT) on CBS

Sunday

2 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET (11 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT) on CBS

Free livestreams of the Masters

On the Masters website or mobile app, you can stream live without having to sign in with a pay TV provider. You can also watch a livestream of the Masters on CBSSports.com or the CBS Sports app, also without needing pay TV credentials. The Masters site will have the TV simulcast livestream each day, and both the Masters site and CBS Sports will offer an additional five livestreams each of the four days of the tournament:

You can follow featured groups at the Masters throughout each day.



You can watch golfers navigate holes 4, 5 and 6.



You can watch the action as it passes through Amen Corner, Augusta National's most famous sequence of holes: the treacherous par-4 11th, the short par-3 12th and the long par-5 13th.



You can watch golfers navigate holes 15 and 16.

You can select your favorite golfers and watch all of their shots with the My Group feature.

Live TV streaming options



If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the Masters with a live TV streaming service. All five of the major services offer ESPN, and four of the five (all but Sling TV) offer CBS. If you're only interested in watching the final two rounds of the tournament over the weekend, you can use Paramount Plus. The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries CBS in your area. ESPN Plus will also show portions of the tournament each day.

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch the weekend coverage on CBS for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

Stream all four rounds on ESPN and CBS

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes CBS and ESPN. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes CBS and ESPN. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

FuboTV's Standard plan costs $70 a month and includes CBS and ESPN. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

DirecTV Stream's basic $70-a-month package includes CBS and ESPN. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

Stream only the weekend rounds from CBS

You can watch the last two rounds of the Masters on CBS's online streaming service. Paramount Plus costs $5 a month with ads or $10 a month without ads.

Stream only the first two rounds from ESPN

Neither of Sling TV's plans offers CBS but its $35-a-month Orange plan includes ESPN for the first two rounds of the tournament. Read our Sling TV review.

Stream only selected holes and groups with ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus costs $7 a month or $70 per year and will show the action as it passes through holes 4, 5 and 6, Amen Corner, and holes 15 and 16 each day of the tournament. It will also show featured groups. Read our ESPN Plus review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.