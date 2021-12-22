Massive media throne puts a 55-inch curved OLED TV in your face

LG Display

CES

CES 2022 has quickly unraveled as an in-person event with numerous companies canceling in-person attendance in Las Vegas, but the show will go on in virtual form. And no company has a stronger CES track record of crazy concept technology than LG Display. The company best known as the world's only (for now) source of big OLED TV panels made its first announcement of the CES season, and it's basically a big chair with a screen attached.

LGD is calling the concept "media chair." It consists of a thronelike seat ensconced in an arc that allows it to tilt back, but the coolest feature is the screen. A fixed arm mounts a 55-inch, curved OLED screen at a distance of 1.5 meters (about five feet) from the face of the viewer in the chair, which LGD says is the optimal viewing distance.

The screen is curved and a motor in the mount allows it to be turned from a standard horizontal (landscape) orientation to a vertical (portrait) mode, a bit like the Samsung Sero TV. The chair itself is no slouch either, with an integrated sound system — speakers are in the display itself as well as the headrest and a subwoofer in the base — and a pair of LCD touch panels in the armrest for control.

LG Display

The company also debuted a second concept featuring curved, flexible OLED panels, dubbed "virtual ride." It's a stationary exercise bike facing a vertically oriented OLED display designed to surround the rider with a kind of virtual world — a Peloton with a much, much bigger and better screen. The screen consists of three 55-inch OLEDs that curve in front and above the rider, whom LG says can cycle through virtual forests, cities or other environments while tracking miles ridden, heart rate and more.

As a manufacturer that makes OLED and LCD screens to supply them to other companies, including LG Electronics, Sony and Vizio, as well as commercial customers like malls and museums, LG Display isn't showing off actual products that will exist in the real world. Instead, these are strictly concepts designed to demonstrate possible uses.

LGD representatives told CNET that the company is working with a Korean massage chair manufacturer on something similar to the media chair, and that it would make sense in something like a VIP airport lounge, but I'd be surprised if it, or the exercise bike, became something you could buy this year. On the other hand, some of the company's weirdest concepts have gone on to become real products, so who knows?