Marantz Unveils Stylish Streaming Amp, the Model 40n

Ty Pendlebury/CNET

Marantz has announced its latest streaming amplifier, the Model 40n, which can connect to a TV via HDMI ARC and a phono input.

The Model 40n features a 70-watt-per channel (8 ohms) Class A/B amplifier that the company says will power even difficult-to-drive loudspeakers. The 40n follows the release of the Model 30 in 2020, which offers more power (100W) but lacks the streaming section.

The Model 40n offers a comprehensive selection of inputs, including a moving magnet phono stage for vinyl playback, optical and coaxial digital and HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel) and a dedicated subwoofer output. It also offers the ability to run in home theater bypass mode (power amp direct) and run a pair of stereo loudspeakers from the pre-outs of an AV receiver.

The streaming component offers the company's own HEOS system plus Spotify Connect, Apple AirPlay, and Bluetooth. Marantz representatives said that the company was seeking Roon certification, but didn't clarify if that meant native Roon Ready playback (which means it could become part of a Roon multiroom system) or Roon Tested via Apple AirPlay (which would mean no multiroom or hi-res streaming).

Sound United

The Model 40n is a competitor to other streaming devices such as the Cambridge Audio Evo 75 and the Naim Uniti Atom. Unlike these two compact models, though, the Marantz is a full-size amplifier and should fit better alongside other components like Blu-ray and CD players.

I heard the model 40n at an event in New York playing through a pair of Bowers and Wilkins 702 Signatures and they offered a sweet sound, even with the macho soundtrack of Ford vs Ferrari. It's hard to gauge the performance of an amp in a hotel suite, but the system did go plenty loud.

The $2,499 Marantz Model 40n Integrated Amplifier will come in a choice of Marantz black or silver gold colors and will be available in March.