LG's rollable OLED TV is coming to the US for a whopping $100,000

Sarah Tew/CNET

LG's futuristic rollable TV is coming to the US. The LG Signature OLED R TV will be available in the US for $100,000 -- costing roughly 50 times more than your average 4K OLED TV.

But this isn't your average TV. It has a thin, 65-inch rollable OLED screen. It comes with a sound system with Dolby Atmos and Sound Pro, and has Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in for voice control. The "wow factor" is the TV's ability to roll down into its housing unit when you're not watching a movie or playing a video game in 4K.

Last year, the TV became available in South Korea for a slightly lower, but still steep, price of $87,000. There's no word yet on exactly when TV lovers in the US will be able to buy it, but a report from The Verge says it will be available in August.

LG didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.