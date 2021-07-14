Zelda: Skyward Sword WandaVision director to helm Star Trek Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Apple MagSafe battery pack Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos get FAA approval Child tax credit payment
LG's rollable OLED TV is coming to the US for a whopping $100,000

Roll over, flat screen. Make room for what LG calls "the future of TV."

LG's rollable TV will be available in the US soon. 

 Sarah Tew/CNET

LG's futuristic rollable TV is coming to the US. The LG Signature OLED R TV will be available in the US for $100,000 -- costing roughly 50 times more than your average 4K OLED TV. 

But this isn't your average TV. It has a thin, 65-inch rollable OLED screen. It comes with a sound system with Dolby Atmos and Sound Pro, and has Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in for voice control. The "wow factor" is the TV's ability to roll down into its housing unit when you're not watching a movie or playing a video game in 4K. 

Last year, the TV became available in South Korea for a slightly lower, but still steep, price of $87,000. There's no word yet on exactly when TV lovers in the US will be able to buy it, but a report from The Verge says it will be available in August. 

LG didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

