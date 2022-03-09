LG's Incredible 65-inch C1 OLED TV Hits Its Lowest Price Yet

David Katzmaier/CNET

The 65-inch LG C1 OLED is a great TV and, at its current price at Amazon's deals site Woot today, it's also a great value. While most stores have it for sale at $1,800, Woot is offering an extra $150 off.

CNET's David Katzmaier gave the LG C1 an Editors' Choice award back in November, saying that it was the "best option for most buyers" combining "incredible image quality with the best features." Those features include an amazingly detailed set of options for gamers, with settings for specific genres like shooters and RPGs. Combined with support for all the advanced video features offered by the latest consoles, it makes this Katz's favorite TV for gaming.

OLED has long been CNET's favorite TV technology, with better contrast than any other and bright, lifelike colors. While OLED has been almost exclusive to LG for many years, Samsung is due to debut its first QD-OLED this year. Meanwhile the follow-up LG C2 is also slated for sometime in 2022.

While the 65-inch is currently on sale, the other models in the line are also available for less than their retail prices.