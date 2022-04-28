LG's Incredible 65-inch C1 OLED TV Hits Its Lowest Price Yet for a Limited Time Only

The 65-inch LG C1 OLED is a stand-out TV and, at its current price at Amazon's deals site Woot, it's also a great value. It usually retails at $1,800, with sale prices currently hovering at about $1,700 at Amazon and Target. However, is offering the same brand-new television at the low price of $1,580 today, April 28, while supplies last.

CNET's David Katzmaier gave the LG C1 an Editors' Choice award back in November, saying that it was the "best option for most buyers" combining "incredible image quality with the best features." Those features include an amazingly detailed set of options for gamers, with settings for specific genres like shooters and RPGs. Combined with support for all the advanced video features offered by the latest consoles, it makes this Katz's favorite TV for gaming.

OLED has long been CNET's favorite TV technology, with better contrast than any other and bright, lifelike colors. While OLED has been almost exclusive to LG for many years, Samsung is due to debut its first QD-OLED this year. Also keep in mind that the follow-up LG C2 is now available.

While the brand new 65-inch is currently on sale for $1,580 today while supplies last, you can also see other deals on OLED TVs available now. Or, if you're willing to buy a , you can score one for an even lower price.