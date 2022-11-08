LG Display Reveals Stretchable Screen

LG Display unveiled what it's calling the world's first 12-inch, 100ppi high-resolution, full color, stretchable display. The unique technology allows for the screen to be folded, twisted and stretched up to 14 inches without any damage, LG said Tuesday.

This new display is made of the same silicon material as contact lenses, and it utilizes micro-LED light sources. LG Display boasts about the screen's durability and reliability, as the display can withstand many changes to its original form.

LG Display hopes to commercialize the new technology. The thin, rubber-like material can contour to skin, fabric and metal machines such as cars and airplanes. This technology has promise in the automotive, fashion and service industries, according to LG.

The stretchable display was the product of a company-led project in partnership with Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE). "We will successfully complete this project to enhance the competitiveness of Korean display technology while continuing to lead the industry's paradigm shift," said Soo-young Yoon, executive vice president and CTO at LG Display in the press release.

