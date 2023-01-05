Live: CES Live Blog Wonders of CES Future Tech at CES Bomb Cyclone Threatens California Cuffless Blood Pressure Monitor iOS 16.3 Beta 10 Changes on Tax Returns Habits to Boost Mental Health
LG Display Makes OLED Fun With Racing Games, Campfire Concepts

The company shows cool and wacky OLED screens at CES 2023.

David Katzmaier
A 45-inch curved gaming monitor with a racing chair and steering wheel.
The TVs of CES come in two flavors: normal screens you can look forward to seeing in stores later this year, and weird concepts that show what's possible and make a good photo and video op. When I toured the private booth of LG Display, a company that makes OLED screens for not only LG but other brands, I was immediately drawn to its weird concepts. 

The tour began with a lineup of standard OLED screens that use the company's new high-brightness panels, launching later this year, but then it got fun. First up was an elaborate gaming rig designed for racers, complete with floor pedals and a swooped-back chair. The display in question was a 45-inch ultrawide gaming monitor with an 800R curvature that felt super-immersive when I took the wheel.

That monitor is actually shipping soon (without the chair, pedals and steering wheel), but the other two concepts I liked are strictly for show, for now. One is a 42-inch OLED TV with a pair of huge circular speakers on either side. They actually obscure the screen, until a motor on the stand activates and they move farther out to the side.

The other was relatively small, a 27-inch OLED concept that LG Display calls LG Glow. The charming setup started with the display in vertical, portrait mode showing a crackling fire. I was able to raise the display up on the stand arm and swing it out into horizontal landscape orientation, while the screen switched to a more standard display showing a music player. I'm not sure how useful it is, but it sure looked cool. Er, warm.

