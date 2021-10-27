2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 US passport with 'X' gender Eternals review: Convoluted plot Trailer for Toy Story spinoff Lightyear Squid Game creator on Lebron James' critique PS5 restock tracker
LG C1 OLED TV on sale: Save up to $1,000 on our favorite high-end TV

Pay less than ever for the best picture quality we've tested.

LG's C1 OLED TV may only be a few months old, but it's already on sale with the steepest discount we've seen so far. The C1 is currently CNET's pick for the best TV for the money, and while it's not cheap by any means, it's worth the money if you want the best picture. The C1 offers ridiculously deep black levels and punchy contrast that even high-end LCD and QLED TVs can't match, as well as cutting-edge gaming features such as G-Sync and FreeSync VRR, 4K/120Hz input and an all-new Game Optimizer mode with numerous extra settings. It's our favorite gaming TV to pair with an Xbox Series X or PlayStayion 5 (or both).

The sweet spot for price and size is the 65-inch at $1,800, but the 55-inch is also tempting for smaller rooms. All C1 TVs are at least $100 cheaper than the CX from 2020 ever was, and we don't expect these prices to get any lower for Black Friday (although you never know).   

48-inch LG OLED C1 series (OLED48C1PUB)

Save $203
This is the smallest OLED TV size you can buy. Packing 4K pixels into a 48-inch this TV would be great for bedrooms or a games room. 

$1,097 at Amazon

55-inch LG OLED C1 series (OLED55C1PUB)

Save $203
At 55-inch this is the smallest we'd get for a living room, and a $200-plus discount isn't to be sneezed at.

$1,297 at Amazon

65-inch LG OLED C1 series (OLED65C1PUB)

Save $300
For most living rooms a 65-inch is a good fit, especially as you'll need as much screen real estate as possible to make the most of the 4K resolution.

Read our LG C1 series OLED TV review.

 

$1,800 at Best Buy
$1,797 at Crutchfield
$1,797 at Amazon

77-inch LG OLED C1 series (OLED77C1PUB)

Save $803
The 77-inch size offers a bigger screen, but it's still the same 4K resolution. Yes it's expensive compared to similarly sized (75-inch) LCD TVs, but the the 2020 version never got below $3,300.

$2,997 at Amazon

83-inch LG OLED C1 series (OLED83C1PUA)

Save $1,003
The 83-inch size is new for 2021 and, as you'd expect, incredibly expensive compared to similar-sized (85-inch) LCD TVs. Then again, it gets the biggest discount.

Read our LG C1 series OLED TV review.

 

$4,997 at Amazon
