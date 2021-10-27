LG C1 OLED TV on sale: Save up to $1,000 on our favorite high-end TV

Deal Savings Price









LG's C1 OLED TV may only be a few months old, but it's already on sale with the steepest discount we've seen so far. The C1 is currently CNET's pick for the best TV for the money, and while it's not cheap by any means, it's worth the money if you want the best picture. The C1 offers ridiculously deep black levels and punchy contrast that even high-end LCD and QLED TVs can't match, as well as cutting-edge gaming features such as G-Sync and FreeSync VRR, 4K/120Hz input and an all-new Game Optimizer mode with numerous extra settings. It's our favorite gaming TV to pair with an Xbox Series X or PlayStayion 5 (or both).

The sweet spot for price and size is the 65-inch at $1,800, but the 55-inch is also tempting for smaller rooms. All C1 TVs are at least $100 cheaper than the CX from 2020 ever was, and we don't expect these prices to get any lower for Black Friday (although you never know).

David Katzmaier/CNET This is the smallest OLED TV size you can buy. Packing 4K pixels into a 48-inch this TV would be great for bedrooms or a games room.

David Katzmaier/CNET At 55-inch this is the smallest we'd get for a living room, and a $200-plus discount isn't to be sneezed at.

David Katzmaier/CNET For most living rooms a 65-inch is a good fit, especially as you'll need as much screen real estate as possible to make the most of the 4K resolution. Read our LG C1 series OLED TV review.

David Katzmaier/CNET The 77-inch size offers a bigger screen, but it's still the same 4K resolution. Yes it's expensive compared to similarly sized (75-inch) LCD TVs, but the the 2020 version never got below $3,300.

David Katzmaier/CNET The 83-inch size is new for 2021 and, as you'd expect, incredibly expensive compared to similar-sized (85-inch) LCD TVs. Then again, it gets the biggest discount. Read our LG C1 series OLED TV review.