Keep Cables and Cords Concealed and Save Up to 28%

Woot/Screenshot by CNET

Does the chaos of cables and cords sprawling down walls and across entertainment and work spaces drive you nuts? Cable and cord management kits available that can conceal the mess and keep your space looking neat. And right now, Woot has two different options to tame your cluttered cords, starting at $20. are marked up to 28% off right now and feature the less pricy for any space and an for $47 designed for those messy TV cords. These offers are available now through April 26.

Legrand's cord cover kit hides small bundles of cables or wires in any setting, keeping all those electronics' cords organized. Plus, the material can be painted to match the colors of your walls so that it blends in even more. The design easily snaps open and shit around wires, and there is self-adhesive backing to install on baseboards and walls without any hassle -- just peel and place. If you would prefer a different size, you can cut the covers to meet your individual needs. The kit features eight 16-inch channels, six connectors, two flat elbows and one outside elbow, inside elbow and T connector each, offering you the flexibility to work with a variety of tight spaces.

The in-wall cable management kit offers an easy solution for running power for flat-screen TVs while hiding various cables in the wall and out of sight. It features two power outlets, so you won't have to do any hard wiring. The kit also includes two power grommets, a pre-wired wire harness, a hole saw, fish tape and a 6-foot extension cord to connect to an existing power outlet. Install should take under half an hour, and it will keep your walls clear of cluttered cords and cables.