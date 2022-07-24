'Jurassic World Dominion' Could Start Streaming Monday (but It Won't)

Jurassic World Dominion hit theaters -- and only theaters -- June 10. And Sunday marks its 45th day in theaters, which is when lots of other movies have started streaming.

But in the case of Jurassic World Dominion, you're going to have to keep waiting.

Where will Jurassic World Dominion be streaming?

Jurassic World Dominion will stream first on Peacock. Universal Pictures is the movie's distributor, and both Peacock and Universal are owned by the same company, Comcast's NBCUniversal. Peacock has a deal to be the first place to stream movies distributed by Universal.

When is Jurassic World Dominion's streaming release date?

Peacock and Universal haven't confirmed the streaming release date for the movie yet, but here's what to know:

Technically, the film should start streaming on Peacock as soon as Monday -- but don't expect that. Peacock can start streaming theatrical movies no sooner than 45 days after theatrical release but no later than 120 days. Jurassic World Dominion is passing its 45th day in theaters Sunday, so Monday could be the first day it starts streaming, but without any confirmation on its streaming release date yet, it's unlikely it'll arrive then.

If Peacock waits all the way until Jurassic World Dominion's 120th day of release, it could take until as late as Oct. 7.

Universal's other big movie doesn't provide much precedent to go on: Minions: The Rise of Gru is Universal's biggest blockbuster this year behind Jurassic World, but it came out three weeks after Jurassic World and it doesn't have any streaming release date confirmed yet either.

And streaming release dates are unpredictable! This year, Universal has released two movies, Marry Me and Firestarter, on Peacock to stream the same day they hit theaters -- so you didn't have to wait at all for it to start streaming. And The Northman, a historical action movie that Universal's Focus Features division distributed in the US, hit Peacock after only 42 days. Wildcards like these make streaming release dates harder to predict.

Previously, Universal and Peacock have been fairly aggressive in how soon they put Universal's new movies on the service to stream. But since moviegoers have shown they'll show up at theaters for big franchise movies, studios and distributors are giving their films longer windows of time exclusively in theaters, especially for big-budget franchise movies like Jurassic World: Dominion, which are developed with a big box-office haul in mind.

Will Jurassic World Dominion be free to stream?

Highly unlikely. Every other new Universal movie that's been released to stream on Peacock has always been behind the service's subscription paywall. Jurassic World Dominion is likely to be no different.

If you don't already have a premium Peacock subscription, you'll need to sign up for a $5-a-month or a $10-a-month premium tier if you want to watch Halloween Kills or any of Peacock's other paywalled programming (like Yellowstone, Premier League matches, WWE, The Office and other popular stuff.)

Peacock has some deals that could reduce -- or even eliminate -- the cost of being a premium member.