Jabra Elite Active 65t true wireless earbuds drop to $33 (save $67)

Jabra

Jabra makes some of our favorite true wireless earbuds, and though it's a slightly older model at this point, you can snag the for ridiculously cheap today. Usually $100, you can pick up the earbuds for just $33 with free shipping via Jabra's official store on Newegg.

The Jabra Elite 65t are sweat-resistant Bluetooth earbuds with a snug, secure fit, excellent sound and reliable call quality. They feature a decent five hours of battery life and up to 15 with the included charging case.

In our original Jabra Elite 65t review, we called them "the best alternative to Apple's AirPods," though a more recent model, the Elite 75t, now ranks on our best wireless earbuds list for their addition of noise canceling and improved voice calling. But with the , it's impossible to justify paying that much when the 65t are less than $40 today. In fact, we wouldn't be surprised if Newegg's stock sold out soon at this price.

Now playing: Watch this: Jabra's Elite 65t earphones have some advantages over...

The timing of this deal does make sense, as Jabra just debuted a few new earbuds models. The is an entry-level pair of wireless earbuds for $80, while the pack in more features (like adjustable active noise canceling) for a premium price.