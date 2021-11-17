FDA to consider Pfizer booster for all adults Apple to start DIY repairs for iPhones Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer The Wheel of Time review PS5 restocks Best Black Friday deals
Huge Black Friday savings at Samsung: 33% off smart TVs, over 40% off earbuds and more

This week, Samsung has kicked off its own round of early Black Friday sales.

image-the-premiere-4
Samsung

Like a lot of retailers, Samsung is wasting no time getting a jump on Black Friday. This week, Samsung own round of early deals in anticipation of the big day next week. The first batch of deals dropped yesterday and included savings on smart TVs and projectors, and a wave of deals on earbuds is scheduled to kick off tomorrow morning (though some deals are already active).

Smart TVs and Projectors on sale now

Up to $1,000 off The Frame Smart TVs
Samsung

Samsung's The Frame is more than your typical smart TV. Sure, it boasts dazzling 4K resolution and a dual LED screen for a richer color profile, but what really sets The Frame apart is its ultra-sleek minimalist design. Its slim, modern frame makes this TV feel more like a piece of decor rather than a piece of technology. When you're not using it, the TV turns into a frame for artwork, with access to a library of over 1,400 works so it can blend in seamlessly to your home's aesthetic. And for Black Friday, Samsung has them on sale for up to 33% off.

Read David Katzmaier's take here.

 

See at Samsung

More great deals:

Sales Starting tomorrow

Up to 40% off Samsung earbuds

Galaxy Buds Pro: $150

Save $50
David Carnoy/CNET

The highest-level earbuds included in Samsung's Black Friday sale, the Buds Pro boast some pretty impressive features. With an IPX7 rating, they are totally waterproof and the small charging case make them convenient to take on the go. These shallow buds make for a more comfortable fit compared to some other Samsung models, but for some it may come at the cost of sound quality and reduced noise cancellation. Overall, though, they're still a great buy. 

Read David Carnoy's full breakdown here.

 

$150 at Samsung

More great earbud deals:

Up to $300 Jet Bot Vacuums

Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station
Samsung

Lets face it, there's nothing worse than coming home to a messy house and keeping it clean is sometimes more of a hassle than its worth. Luckily, for Black Friday, Samsung is offering up to $300 off Jetbot Robot vacuums to take care of it for you. With lidar mapping, these smart vacuums can clean your entire home, even under tables and in pesky corners. And this model, with the clean station will even automatically empty when it's full. These robot vacuums go on sale tomorrow morning.

See at Samsung

More great Jet Bot and vacuum deals: