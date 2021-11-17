Huge Black Friday savings at Samsung: 33% off smart TVs, over 40% off earbuds and more

Like a lot of retailers, Samsung is wasting no time getting a jump on Black Friday. This week, Samsung own round of early deals in anticipation of the big day next week. The first batch of deals dropped yesterday and included savings on smart TVs and projectors, and a wave of deals on earbuds is scheduled to kick off tomorrow morning (though some deals are already active).
Smart TVs and Projectors on sale now
Samsung's The Frame is more than your typical smart TV. Sure, it boasts dazzling 4K resolution and a dual LED screen for a richer color profile, but what really sets The Frame apart is its ultra-sleek minimalist design. Its slim, modern frame makes this TV feel more like a piece of decor rather than a piece of technology. When you're not using it, the TV turns into a frame for artwork, with access to a library of over 1,400 works so it can blend in seamlessly to your home's aesthetic. And for Black Friday, Samsung has them on sale for up to 33% off.
More great deals:
- 120" Class The Premiere 4K Smart Laser Projector: $2,500 (save $1,000)
- 130" Class The Premiere 4K Smart Triple Laser Projector: $5,000 (save $1,500)
- Samsung Neo 65" 8K Smart TV: $3,300 (save $1,700)
- Samsung Q80A 75" 4K Smart TV: $1,700 (save $1,00)
Sales Starting tomorrow
Up to 40% off Samsung earbuds
The highest-level earbuds included in Samsung's Black Friday sale, the Buds Pro boast some pretty impressive features. With an IPX7 rating, they are totally waterproof and the small charging case make them convenient to take on the go. These shallow buds make for a more comfortable fit compared to some other Samsung models, but for some it may come at the cost of sound quality and reduced noise cancellation. Overall, though, they're still a great buy.
More great earbud deals:
- Galaxy Buds Live: $100 (save $70)
- Galaxy Buds2: $120 (save $30)
Up to $300 Jet Bot Vacuums
Lets face it, there's nothing worse than coming home to a messy house and keeping it clean is sometimes more of a hassle than its worth. Luckily, for Black Friday, Samsung is offering up to $300 off Jetbot Robot vacuums to take care of it for you. With lidar mapping, these smart vacuums can clean your entire home, even under tables and in pesky corners. And this model, with the clean station will even automatically empty when it's full. These robot vacuums go on sale tomorrow morning.
More great Jet Bot and vacuum deals:
- Jet Bot Robot Vacuum: $449 (save $150)
- Jet Bot Robot Mop: $199 (save $100)
- Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum: $319 (save $180)