How to watch the Super Bowl: Kickoff time, halftime show, where to watch or stream

Coronavirus or no coronavirus, the Super Bowl doesn't stop -- though it might relocate. Super Bowl LVI, the 2022 NFL championship game, is scheduled to be played on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, but the league has already said there's a contingency plan to possibly move the game to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, should a California COVID-19 lockdown make that necessary.

Even though the Super Bowl's location is more up in the air this year than normal, there are a number of things we already know about the big game. Here's a look at what's expected.

What date is the Super Bowl?

The big game will kick off Sunday, Feb. 13, the day before Valentine's Day. That's one week later than usual, because the NFL added a game to its regular season this year, pushing everything back a week.

What time does the Super Bowl start?

Ah, that's one of the most Googled questions on the internet. The game is set to start at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT, but if you're still taking snacks out of the oven at that time, no worries -- there's enough fanfare, pomp and circumstance that foot rarely hits ball until 20 minutes or so after that.

And if you want to start the football craziness early, there's a whole day of pre-game shows, featuring game predictions, feature segments on the players and coaches, and more.

How do I watch the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVI will be broadcast live on NBC. You can also stream the game live on Peacock or the NBC Sports app. The game will be aired in Spanish on NBC sister network Telemundo.

NBC, CBS and Fox rotate showing the game. This was supposed to be a CBS year, but back in 2019, NBC and CBS made a deal to trade years so that NBC could show both the Super Bowl and the Winter Olympics in the same month of 2022. The Winter Olympics begin Feb. 4 in Beijing, so NBC will have to adjust its Olympic programming accordingly on Super Bowl Sunday.

Best options to stream the Super Bowl

Here are our recommendations for the best ways to watch the Super Bowl without cable.

Peacock will show NBC's games during the NFL Playoffs, including the Super Bowl on Feb. 13. You will, however, need one of the service's Premium plans to watch the games live and full-game replays, though highlights are available on the free tier. The ad-supported Premium plan costs $5 a month, and the ad-free Premium Plus plan costs $10 a month. Note that you'll still have to watch ads during live football with the $10 plan; ad-free applies only to on-demand content. Read our Peacock review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes all the channels needed to watch every NFL Playoff game. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

FuboTV costs $65 a month and has all the NFL channels needed to watch every playoff game. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes all the needed football channels. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

Formerly AT&T TV, DirecTV Stream's basic $70-a-month package includes all the major channels for football. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

Sling TV's $35-a-month Blue plan includes NBC and Fox, but only in a handful of markets. Enter your address here to see if those local channels are available where you live. Sling does not offer CBS with any of its plans. Read our Sling TV review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials (except Peacock, which just has a free tier that doesn't stream live NFL games), allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.

Where is the Super Bowl (scheduled to be) played?

Plans are to play the game in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, home of the LA Chargers and LA Rams. The stadium just opened in September 2020, so this will be the first Super Bowl held there, as well as the first Super Bowl in the LA area in 29 years. But due to the coronavirus surge in Southern California, it's possible the game could be moved. AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, has been mentioned as a possible backup location.

If the game is held at SoFi, stadium boosters will be proud to show it off. It cost an estimated $5.5 billion, the most expensive stadium ever. It's open-sided and covered with an independently supported see-through canopy to protect fans from the sun (and the rare LA rain). It's also noted for the Infinity Screen by Samsung, a 2.2 million pound 4K HDR video board that hangs over the field and displays 80 million pixels.

Future Super Bowls will be held in Glendale, Arizona (2023), Paradise, Nevada (2024), and New Orleans (2025).

Who's playing in the Super Bowl?

The regular NFL season just ended on Jan. 9, so we won't know the actual two teams until closer to game day. But favorites include the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills from the AFC, and the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the NFC. (Yes, he may not be with the Patriots anymore, but Bucs' QB Tom Brady is always a contender. Hope he brings his giant coat.)

The Los Angeles Rams are also a contender, which means they could end up playing in their home stadium. And since the Dallas Cowboys are also in the hunt, and their stadium could end up hosting the game, there's even more of a chance that a home team couid be playing on Super Sunday.

Who's the Super Bowl halftime performer?

It's not going to be just one main halftime performer this year. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will all perform. They'll have to divide up the time somehow -- only 12 minutes are set aside for the performance. NBA star Shaquille O'Neal, for one, is kind of bummed out about it.

"I'm upset that there's all that greatness packed into 12 minutes," O'Neal told The Hollywood Reporter. "Because I, at least, want to hear three songs from Dre, and three from Snoop, and three from Mary and three from Kendrick. That's like an hour performance, but I guess they're going to have to figure out how to do all that in 12 minutes. But if Dr. Dre's involved, all that funk and all, in 12 minutes, it's probably going to be the best Super Bowl halftime show ever."

The most epic, star-studded @Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show trailer is OUT! 📽️🌟



Watch these five music titans get ready for the #PepsiHalftime Show on Feb 13th. https://t.co/Zgesis0IWB pic.twitter.com/KiUqUjYZxi — NFL (@NFL) January 20, 2022

What are the big Super Bowl commercials this year?

The elaborate Super Bowl commercials are a big reason why some viewers tune in every year. GM, Lay's potato chips, Avocados from Mexico, QuickBooks and others have said they'll be advertising. And Singapore-based cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com will be running its first Super Bowl ad, The Wall Street Journal reports. We'll keep you posted -- usually, numerous advertisers reveal their Super Bowl commercials well before the big day.