How to watch the Fiesta Bowl, Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl live without cable

The two College Football Playoff semifinal games on New Year's Eve have determined the National Championship Game matchup -- the Georgia Bulldogs will face the Alabama Crimson Tide on Jan. 10 -- but today is arguably even better for college football fans. The first day of 2022 brings five bowl games featuring top-ranked programs like Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State.

None of today's games has playoff implications but they should all be fun to watch. Three games are on ESPN, one on ESPN2 and one on ABC, and cord cutters can enjoy every one of them live, no cable required. Here's now.

What is the New Year's Day Bowl game schedule?

The first game starts at noon ET and play continues all day.

Outback Bowl: Penn State vs. Arkansas at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Penn State vs. Arkansas at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2 Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky at 1 p.m. on ABC

Iowa vs. Kentucky at 1 p.m. on ABC Fiesta Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State at 1 p.m. on ESPN

Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State at 1 p.m. on ESPN Rose Bowl: Ohio State vs. Utah at 5 p.m. on ESPN

Ohio State vs. Utah at 5 p.m. on ESPN Sugar Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Baylor at 8:45 p.m. on ESPN

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

How to watch the College Football Playoff and bowl games

Nearly all of the bowl games and all three playoff games will be broadcast on ESPN. You can stream the games on WatchESPN.com or via the ESPN app, but you will need to prove you have a TV subscription that includes ESPN. If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can use a live-TV streaming service to watch the games live; all the services listed here offer ESPN.

Sling TV's $35-a-month Orange package includes ESPN and ESPN2, but not ABC. Read our Sling TV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes every channel you need for today's games. Read our YouTube TV review.

FuboTV costs $65 a month and includes every channel you need for today's games. Read our FuboTV review.

Hulu plus Live TV costs $70 a month and includes every channel you need for today's games. Read our Hulu plus Live TV review.

DirecTV Stream's basic $70-a-month package includes every channel you need for today's games. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel at any time and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.