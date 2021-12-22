How to watch the College Football Playoff and other bowl games without cable

The College Football Playoff has a bit of a March Madness feel to it this year because for the first time an honest-to-goodness Cinderella has made the dance. On the heels of a perfect 13-0 regular season, the University of Cincinnati from the American Athletic Conference is the first school outside of the Power Five conferences -- ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac 12 and SEC -- to qualify for college football's four-team playoff.

In a case of be careful what you wish for, the Bearcats must face perennial power and reigning national champion Alabama in the first semifinal game. It'll be played at the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas on Dec. 31 at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT) on ESPN.

Georgia and Michigan face off in the second semifinal game at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida on Dec. 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT) on ESPN.

The winners of the semifinal games will meet on Monday, Jan. 10 for the National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on ESPN.

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Bowl game schedule

There are a host of other college football bowl games this month and next, the biggest of which are played on New Year's Day. Checkout out full bowl game schedule for all the matchups, and here is a handy viewing guide for the games on Saturday, Jan. 1 (all times ET):

Outback Bowl: Penn State vs. Arkansas at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Penn State vs. Arkansas at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2 Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky at 1 p.m. on ABC

Iowa vs. Kentucky at 1 p.m. on ABC Fiesta Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State at 1 p.m. on ESPN

Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State at 1 p.m. on ESPN Rose Bowl: Ohio State vs. Utah at 5 p.m. on ESPN

Ohio State vs. Utah at 5 p.m. on ESPN Sugar Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Baylor at 8:45 p.m. on ESPN

How to watch the College Football Playoff and bowl games

Nearly all of the bowl games and all three playoff games will be broadcast on ESPN. You can stream the games on WatchESPN.com or via the ESPN app, but you will need to prove you have a TV subscription that includes ESPN. If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can use a live-TV streaming service to watch the games live; all the services listed here offer ESPN.

Sling TV's $35-a-month Orange package includes ESPN. Read our Sling TV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes ESPN. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu plus Live TV costs $65 a month and includes ESPN. Read our Hulu plus Live TV review.

FuboTV costs $65 a month and includes ESPN. Read our FuboTV review.

AT&T TV Now's basic $70-a-month package includes ESPN. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel at any time and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.