How to Watch, Stream the Australian Open Semifinals Tonight Without Cable

Ranked No. 35 heading into the Australian Open, 25-year-old American Tommy Paul has reached his first Grand Slam semifinal. Standing in the way of his first Grand Slam final is nine-time Aussie Open champion Novak Djokovic. In the other semifinal match, No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas faces No. 18 Karen Khachanov.
Tennis fans in the US will need to stay up late or get up early to watch the matches live. I recommend a disco nap or setting your DVR. Both matches will be shown live on ESPN on Thursday night and in the wee hours of Friday morning. Here's what you need to know to watch the tennis without cable.
Australian Open men's semifinal schedule
The first semifinal match starts tonight, with the second semifinal to follow very early on Friday morning in the US.
Thursday, Jan. 26
- Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Karen Khachanov: 10:30 p.m. ET (7:30 p.m. PT)
Friday, Jan. 27
- Tommy Paul vs. Novak Djokovic: 3:30 a.m. ET (12:30 a.m. PT)
How to stream the Australian Open
If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the tennis with a live TV streaming service. All five of the major services offer ESPN.
Sling TV's $40-a-month Orange plan includes ESPN.
YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes ESPN.
DirecTV Stream's basic, $75-a-month Entertainment package includes ESPN.
FuboTV's basic plan costs $75 a month and includes ESPN.
Hulu with Live TV costs $75 a month and includes ESPN.
All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.