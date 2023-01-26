Facebook to Lift Trump Suspension Tesla Breaks Sales Record Razer Edge Game Handheld MoviePass Beta 'Succession' Season 4 Trailer 'Poker Face' Review This Robot Can Liquify Mental Health Exercises
How to Watch, Stream the Australian Open Semifinals Tonight Without Cable

American Tommy Paul takes on Novak Djokovic in one semifinal match, and Stefanos Tsitsipas faces Karen Khachanov in the other.

Matt Elliott
Eli Blumenthal
Ranked No. 35 heading into the Australian Open, 25-year-old American Tommy Paul has reached his first Grand Slam semifinal. Standing in the way of his first Grand Slam final is nine-time Aussie Open champion Novak Djokovic. In the other semifinal match, No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas faces No. 18 Karen Khachanov.

Tommy Paul holds a Yonex tennis racquet and looks to his coach

Tommy Paul will play Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open semifinals on Friday on ESPN.

 Daniel Pockett/Getty

Tennis fans in the US will need to stay up late or get up early to watch the matches live. I recommend a disco nap or setting your DVR. Both matches will be shown live on ESPN on Thursday night and in the wee hours of Friday morning. Here's what you need to know to watch the tennis without cable.

Australian Open men's semifinal schedule

The first semifinal match starts tonight, with the second semifinal to follow very early on Friday morning in the US.

Thursday, Jan. 26

  • Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Karen Khachanov: 10:30 p.m. ET (7:30 p.m. PT)

Friday, Jan. 27

  • Tommy Paul vs. Novak Djokovic: 3:30 a.m. ET (12:30 a.m. PT)

How to stream the Australian Open

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the tennis with a live TV streaming service. All five of the major services offer ESPN. 

Sling TV

Carries ESPN for $40 a month

Sling TV's $40-a-month Orange plan includes ESPN.

Read our Sling TV review.

 

See at Sling TV

YouTube TV

Carries ESPN for $65 a month

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes ESPN.

Read our YouTube TV review.

 

See at YouTube TV

DirecTV Stream

Carries ESPN for $75 a month

DirecTV Stream's basic, $75-a-month Entertainment package includes ESPN.

Read our DirecTV Stream review.

 

See at DirecTV Stream

FuboTV

Carries ESPN for $75 a month

FuboTV's basic plan costs $75 a month and includes ESPN.

Read our FuboTV review.

 

See at FuboTV

Hulu with Live TV

Carries ESPN for $75 a month

Hulu with Live TV costs $75 a month and includes ESPN.

Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

 

See at Hulu

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.