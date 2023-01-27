How to Watch, Stream the Australian Open Finals Without Cable

Two women and two men remain in the Australian Open singles competitions. First up is the women's final on Saturday between No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka and No.22 Elena Rybakina. Expect a slugfest between these two heavy hitters. Sabalenka is seeking her first major championship, while Rybakina is going for her second major title after winning Wimbledon last year.

On Sunday, No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas will face No. 4 Novak Djokovic. Winner of a record nine Aussie Open titles, Djokovic has never lost an Aussie Open final or semifinal match. Tsitsipas is playing in his second Grand Slam final. In his first, he lost in the 2021 French Open to Djokovic after being up two sets to none.

Tennis fans in the US will need to stay up late or get up early to watch the matches live. I recommend a disco nap or setting your DVR. Both matches will be shown live on ESPN. Here's what you need to know to watch the tennis finals without cable.

Daniel Pockett/Getty

Australian Open Finals schedule

The women's final takes place on Saturday with the men's final to follow on Sunday.

Women's Final: Saturday, Jan. 28

No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka vs. No. 22 Elena Rybakina: 3:30 a.m. ET (12:30 a.m. PT)

Men's Final: Sunday, Jan. 29

No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. No. 4 Novak Djokovic: 3:30 a.m. ET (12:30 a.m. PT)

How to stream the Australian Open

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the tennis with a live TV streaming service. All five of the major services offer ESPN.

Sling TV's $40-a-month Orange plan includes ESPN. Read our Sling TV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes ESPN. Read our YouTube TV review.

DirecTV Stream's basic, $75-a-month Entertainment package includes ESPN. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

FuboTV's basic plan costs $75 a month and includes ESPN. Read our FuboTV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $75 a month and includes ESPN. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.