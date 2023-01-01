CNET's Editors' Choice Awards Musk Suspends Journalists Trump's NFT Collection 'Barbie' Movie Trailer 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Free COVID Tests 30 Gifts Under $30 Great Gift Ideas
How to Watch, Stream Penn State vs. Utah in the Rose Bowl Today Without Cable

The Nittany Lions and Utes meet in the "Grandaddy of Them All" on New Year's Day on ESPN.

Matt Elliott
Eli Blumenthal

This year's edition of the Rose Bowl could be the last traditional Rose Bowl played on New Year's Day between teams from the Big Ten and Pac 12 as the sun sets on the San Gabriel Mountains in California. With the Rose Bowl hosting a College Football Playoff semifinal game next year and the CFP expanding from four teams to 12 the following year -- and dramatically altering the college football landscape -- the Rose Bowl may never look the same. This year's game pits No. 11 Penn State from the Big Ten against No. 8 Utah from the Pac 12. The 2023 Rose Bowl kicks off today, Sunday, Jan. 1, at 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT) and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

The Rose Bowl stadium with the San Gabriel Mountains in the background

The 2023 Rose Bowl between Penn State and Utah could be the last of its kind.

 David McNew/Getty Images

How to stream the Rose Bowl

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the Rose Bowl with a live TV streaming service. All five of the major services offer ESPN. 

Sling TV

Carries ESPN for $40 a month

Sling TV's $40-a-month Orange plan includes ESPN.

YouTube TV

Carries ESPN for $65 a month

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes ESPN.

DirecTV Stream

Carries ESPN for $70 a month

DirecTV Stream's basic, $70-a-month Entertainment package includes ESPN.

FuboTV

Carries ESPN for $70 a month

FuboTV's basic plan costs $70 a month and includes ESPN.

Hulu with Live TV

Carries ESPN for $70 a month

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes ESPN.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection.