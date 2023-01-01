How to Watch, Stream Penn State vs. Utah in the Rose Bowl Today Without Cable

This year's edition of the Rose Bowl could be the last traditional Rose Bowl played on New Year's Day between teams from the Big Ten and Pac 12 as the sun sets on the San Gabriel Mountains in California. With the Rose Bowl hosting a College Football Playoff semifinal game next year and the CFP expanding from four teams to 12 the following year -- and dramatically altering the college football landscape -- the Rose Bowl may never look the same. This year's game pits No. 11 Penn State from the Big Ten against No. 8 Utah from the Pac 12. The 2023 Rose Bowl kicks off today, Sunday, Jan. 1, at 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT) and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

David McNew/Getty Images

How to stream the Rose Bowl

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the Rose Bowl with a live TV streaming service. All five of the major services offer ESPN.

Sling TV's $40-a-month Orange plan includes ESPN. Read our Sling TV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes ESPN. Read our YouTube TV review.

DirecTV Stream's basic, $70-a-month Entertainment package includes ESPN. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

FuboTV's basic plan costs $70 a month and includes ESPN. Read our FuboTV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes ESPN. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.