How to Watch, Stream Michigan vs. TCU in the Fiesta Bowl Today Without Cable

Michigan completed its first undefeated regular season in 25 years to win the Big Ten and earn a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Wolverines soundly defeated the arch-rival Buckeyes 45-23 to get into the Big Ten championship where they knocked off Purdue by nearly the same score 43-22. Behind Heisman candidate Max Duggan at quarterback, TCU went unblemished in the Big 12 regular season before losing in overtime to Kansas State in the Big 12 championship. That narrow loss, however, didn't prevent the CFP committee from choosing one-loss TCU as one of college football's four finalists.

No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU meet in the 2023 Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona tonight, Saturday, Dec. 31, at 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET) and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Georgia and Ohio State play in the Peach Bowl in the other semifinal game at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET), also on ESPN.

