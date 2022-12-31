CNET's Editors' Choice Awards Musk Suspends Journalists Trump's NFT Collection 'Barbie' Movie Trailer 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Free COVID Tests 30 Gifts Under $30 Great Gift Ideas
How to Watch, Stream Michigan vs. TCU in the Fiesta Bowl Today Without Cable

The Wolverines and Horned Frogs meet in the desert on New Year's Eve in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff.

Matt Elliott
Eli Blumenthal
Michigan completed its first undefeated regular season in 25 years to win the Big Ten and earn a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Wolverines soundly defeated the arch-rival Buckeyes 45-23 to get into the Big Ten championship where they knocked off Purdue by nearly the same score 43-22. Behind Heisman candidate Max Duggan at quarterback, TCU went unblemished in the Big 12 regular season before losing in overtime to Kansas State in the Big 12 championship. That narrow loss, however, didn't prevent the CFP committee from choosing one-loss TCU as one of college football's four finalists.

No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU meet in the 2023 Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona tonight, Saturday, Dec. 31, at 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET) and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Georgia and Ohio State play in the Peach Bowl in the other semifinal game at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET), also on ESPN.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy winds up to throw

J.J. McCarthy and the Michigan Wolverines take on TCU in the 2023 Fiesta Bowl tonight in Glendale, Arizona.

 Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

How to Stream the Peach Bowl

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the Peach Bowl with a live TV streaming service. All five of the major services offer ESPN. 

Sling TV

Carries ESPN for $40 a month

Sling TV's $40-a-month Orange plan includes ESPN.

Read our Sling TV review.

 

See at Sling TV

YouTube TV

Carries ESPN for $65 a month

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes ESPN.

Read our YouTube TV review.

 

See at YouTube TV

DirecTV Stream

Carries ESPN for $70 a month

DirecTV Stream's basic, $70-a-month Entertainment package includes ESPN.

Read our DirecTV Stream review.

 

See at DirecTV Stream

FuboTV

Carries ESPN for $70 a month

FuboTV's basic plan costs $70 a month and includes ESPN.

Read our FuboTV review.

 

See at FuboTV

Hulu with Live TV

Carries ESPN for $70 a month

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes ESPN.

Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

 

See at Hulu

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.