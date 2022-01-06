How to watch Alabama vs. Georgia in the College Football Championship without cable

College football expanded its playoff field to four teams seven years ago, but this season it could have reverted back to picking only two schools to play for the national championship. All season, two teams have been clearly superior to the rest of the competition. The Georgia Bulldogs were the top team for most of the year and didn't lose a game until the SEC championship. And who handed the Bulldogs their first loss? None other than the Alabama Crimson Tide, who have won six of the past 12 titles including last year's. The Tide will be looking to make it seven out of 13 on Monday night.

In the semifinals, Georgia routed Michigan and Alabama overpowered Cincinnati to set up a rematch of the SEC Championship for the national title. Can Georgia finally topple big, bad Alabama? The National Championship Game kicks off on Monday at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on ESPN.

Cord cutters can stream the game live, no cable required. Here's how.

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

How to watch the National Championship game

You can stream the game on WatchESPN.com or via the ESPN app, but you will need to prove you have a TV subscription that includes ESPN. If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can use a live-TV streaming service to watch the game live; all the services listed here offer ESPN.

Sling TV's $35-a-month Orange package includes ESPN. Read our Sling TV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes ESPN. Read our YouTube TV review.

FuboTV costs $65 a month and includes ESPN. Read our FuboTV review.

Hulu plus Live TV costs $70 a month and includes ESPN. Read our Hulu plus Live TV review.

DirecTV Stream's basic $70-a-month package includes ESPN. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel at any time and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.