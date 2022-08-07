Bargains for Under $25 HP Envy 34 All-in-One PC Review Best Fitbits T-Mobile Data Breach Settlement ExpressVPN Review Best Buy Anniversary Sale Healthy Meal Delivery Orville 'Out Star Treks' Star Trek
How to Turn off Netflix's Autoplaying Trailers on the Homepage

There's a way to stop jamming down the mute or pause buttons when you first open Netflix.

When you're trying to pick out a Netflix show to watch, you probably scroll through the options and peruse their descriptions on the homepage. But you'll notice that every time you hover over a title, a trailer automatically starts to play. This can quickly get bothersome and noisy.

Fortunately, the streaming giant answered the prayers of many binge watchers in 2020 by giving us the ability to stop those previews from autoplaying.

"We've heard the feedback loud and clear -- members can now control whether or not they see autoplay previews on Netflix," Netflix tweeted at the time. 

If your binge-watching habit has become a problem, Netflix also added the ability to turn off autoplay of the next episode of a show. (However, it seems the judgmental "Are you still watching?" screen remains alive for the rest of us.) 

Any changes you make to your autoplay settings are specific to your profile and will take effect across all devices, according to a post in the Netflix Help Center.

Here's how to turn trailer and episode autoplay off or on, according to Netflix. Plus, check out these Netflix tips that will totally change how you watch TV and movies

How to stop Netflix from autoplaying previews

1. Sign in to Netflix from a web browser.

2. Select Manage Profiles from the menu.

3. Select the profile you'd like to update.

4. Check or uncheck the option to Autoplay previews while browsing on all devices, and Autoplay next episode in a series on all devices.

It might take a little while before the change to the setting takes effect, Netflix noted. However, you can force the update by switching to another profile, and then switching back to yours to reload it. 

If you're one of the seemingly few people who enjoy a loud trailer starting unannounced, do not worry -- you can leave your settings exactly as they are, and autoplay will remain on.

