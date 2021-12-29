7 ways to spend that $25 gift card

Some people may look down on gift cards as kind of a cop-out when it comes to presents, but I have always been thrilled to get one for Christmas or birthdays. It's like free money that I don't have to feel guilty about not putting it towards something responsible. If you found a $25 gift card tucked away in your stocking this year, you could always use it to knock a chunk off a larger purchase. But there are also plenty of nifty gadgets you can pick up in the sub-$25 range, especially considering that there are some great end-of-the-year deals available right now.

Here are some of our favorite picks to help you get the most out of that $25 gift card, with options at Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart.

Anker Most newer phones support wireless charging, so why not start using the new tech with a cheap wireless charger. This Anker model supports all phones with wireless charging, with the added bonus of snapping magnetically to MagSafe-equipped iPhones. It's definitely worth grabbing for yourself, especially at just $16.

Bandai America Tamagotchis have been around for close to a quarter of a century, and they've never really gone out of style. These electronic pets -- which you wash, feed and "train" -- are equally good for younger Pokemon fans and nostalgic older folks. There are over 30 different colors and designs available, so grab your favorite or start building your collection now.

Rak Have you ever reached in your pocket while on a ladder only to drop the screw you need all the way down because it slipped out of your hand? If not, you're lucky, and if so you need this accessory. It holds drill bits, screws, tools and more using its strong magnets and is adjustable to fit wrists of all sizes.

Sarah Tew/CNET Named a CNET Editor's choice, this tiny box can transform any TV with an HDMI input into a smart TV with a simple plug in. It instantly gives you access to all your favorite streaming services, from HBO Max to Disney Plus, in dazzling 4K resolution, along with HDR support for vivid colors and crisp details. The remote not only lets you browse your Roku channels, but controls your TV as well, so you can toggle the power and control the volume without swapping remotes. This advanced Roku streamer typically costs $40, but you can grab it right now for 40% off.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The Nest Mini is Google's entry level smart speaker, and offers a great chance to start building up your smart home without breaking the bank. Check the weather and news, play music, or control other smart devices like your lights or TV with only the sound of your voice. The new second-gen model also features a learning chip that will track any patterns in your requests and start anticipating them, helping this smart speaker blend seamlessly into your home and routine. Read our Nest Mini (2nd gen) review.

Tile Between your phone, wallet, backpack or purse, when you leave the house, there's a good chance you're taking a lot more than $25 worth of stuff with you. This bluetooth tracking tag is great way to keep ensure you never have to worry about losing track of your stuff, and is a lot more affordable than having to replace any lost items. If you're within 250 ft. of your Tile tracker, you can use the app to activate a loud ring to track it down, and if you're far away, you can check the app for its most recent location on a map. And if someone else finds your lost items, the QR code on the back can link them directly to your contact information so they can get it back to you. Just note that Tile is now a subsidiary of Life 360, which reportedly subsidizes the low prices of its products by selling the resulting tracking data.