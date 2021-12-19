Grab this massive 75-inch Hisense smart TV for less than a smaller model today

Hisense

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

With Christmas less than a week away, the holiday shopping frenzy is officially starting to wind down, and retailers are doing their best to sneak some great last-minute deals in under the wire. Like and , Best Buy has its own array of offers on items you can still receive in time for Christmas, or order for curbside pick-up, including an ongoing 72-hour flash sale. You can browse the entire sale selection here, but we thought that this Hisense TV deal was good enough to warrant its own post. Right now, you can grab this 75" Hisense smart TV for only $550. That's $240 off it's original list price, making it even cheaper than the smaller 70" model.

This massive 75-inch TV boasts some pretty impressive specs, especially for the price range this sale places it in. It features 4K (2160p) ultra high-def resolution for crystal clear picture, and a full array LED backlight for bright, vivid colors. Like most smart TVs, it comes with dozens of streaming apps like Netflix and Hulu pre-programmed for easy browsing, but it also features built-in Chromecast, which allows you to stream content or even mirror your screen from you laptop, phone or tablet as well. The remote also features a built-in microphone with Google Assistant for hands-free control. And, new subscribers will get a bonus of three free months of Apple TV+ so you can start exploring and experiencing new content on your stunning screen right away. This sale is only valid through the end of today, so be sure to grab yours now.