Google's new Chromecast deal bundles in three months of HBO Max for $65

Google has a new bundle for those shopping for its Chromecast with Google TV: a new streamer and three months of ad-free HBO Max for $65.
The deal, which starts at noon ET and is available on the US Google Store until Dec. 31, 2022. With the Chromecast with Google TV normally running $50 and three months of ad-free HBO Max running $45, this deal is a solid way to save $30.
The catch: You need to be a new subscriber to HBO Max to get the three months.
This offer is Google's latest partnership to boost sales of its streaming device. The company has long offered a Netflix and Chromecast with Google TV bundle for $90 that included the streamer plus six months of Netflix Standard.
That deal, which works even if you already have Netflix, saves $44 compared to paying for Netflix and the Chromecast separately. Google says the Netflix bundle will remain in its store until the end of this year.
