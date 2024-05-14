Google Unveils Music AI Sandbox Making Loops From Prompts

Google has unveiled a new music-making tool it calls Music AI Sandbox, which enables loops to be created via AI prompts, as part of its I/O 2024 conference.

The tool, shown briefly today in a Google I/O video, appears to accept text input and provides short audio clips or "stems" based on the prompt, complete with a waveform representation of the invented sounds.

Producer Wyclef Jean described his usual process of creating loops from "crate digging" -- literally by scouring crates at record stores -- but called the Google tool an "infinite crate, it's endless."

Meanwhile Marc Rebillet, known for his viral Morning Alarm song, which he created in a bathrobe, is shown typing in a prompt which includes "viola" and "rhythmic clapping." He said using the tool enhances his music and "makes it sound, ironically, more human."

Watch this: Google Introduces New AI Tools for Music, Video and Images 07:51

Though AI music has existed for years, Sandbox is the most advanced AI music tool Google has unveiled yet. The company also introduced the new Gemini 1.5 AI tool at the I/O event.

Google did not respond immediately to CNET's query about the pricing (if applicable) and availability of the Music AI Sandbox.

Watch the video below: