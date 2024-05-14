X

Google Unveils Music AI Sandbox Making Loops From Prompts

Producers say the AI-generated loops can make music sound 'more human.'

Ty Pendlebury Editor
Ty Pendlebury has worked at CNET since 2006. He lives in New York City where he writes about streaming and home audio.
Expertise Ty has worked for radio, print, and online publications, and has been writing about home entertainment since 2004. He is an avid record collector and streaming music enthusiast. Credentials
  • Ty was nominated for Best New Journalist at the Australian IT Journalism awards, but he has only ever won one thing. As a youth, he was awarded a free session for the photography studio at a local supermarket.
See full bio
Ty Pendlebury
music-ai-sandbox

The Music AI Sandbox announced at Google I/O 2024

 Screenshot: Ty Pendlebury/CNET

Google has unveiled a new music-making tool it calls Music AI Sandbox, which enables loops to be created via AI prompts, as part of its I/O 2024 conference.

The tool, shown briefly today in a Google I/O video, appears to accept text input and provides short audio clips or "stems" based on the prompt, complete with a waveform representation of the invented sounds.

More from Google I/O 2024

Producer Wyclef Jean described his usual process of creating loops from "crate digging" -- literally by scouring crates at record stores -- but called the Google tool an "infinite crate, it's endless."

Meanwhile Marc Rebillet, known for his viral Morning Alarm song, which he created in a bathrobe, is shown typing in a prompt which includes "viola" and "rhythmic clapping." He said using the tool enhances his music and "makes it sound, ironically, more human."

Watch this: Google Introduces New AI Tools for Music, Video and Images

Though AI music has existed for years, Sandbox is the most advanced AI music tool Google has unveiled yet. The company also introduced the new Gemini 1.5 AI tool at the I/O event.

Google did not respond immediately to CNET's query about the pricing (if applicable) and availability of the Music AI Sandbox. 

Watch the video below:

Home Entertainment Guides

TVs
Streaming & TV Accessories
Speakers
Projectors
Other Home Entertainment