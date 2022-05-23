Google Adds Individual User Profiles to Google TVs

Google TV is bringing individual user profiles to its platform. It comes after the search giant announced its intention to add the feature last fall.

In an update that begins its rollout Monday, the popular smart TVs will allow each member of the family to have their own personalized profile. These profiles will each have access to a watch list, recommendations and Google Assistant. The update should reach all users within the next few weeks, according to Google.

It added kids profiles, which offer parental controls and kid-friendly content, last year. Google TV joins rival Amazon Fire TV in embracing the use of individual profiles, as both platforms have integrated the feature into their systems. Roku TV's platform is the leader in the smart TV category, but does not offer users individual profiles.

Google TV is the new version of Google's Android TV platform and comes built-in on all new Sony televisions, as well as on some TCL sets. Users can add the service by purchasing a Chromecast with Google TV streaming device and connecting it via HDMI to any TV.