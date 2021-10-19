Get Tribit's awesome little StormBox Micro wireless speaker for only $35

Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

Over the years Tribit has made some of the better budget portable Bluetooth headphones and speakers, starting with its XFree Tune and XSound Go, respectively. The latter speaker is still around and delivers surprisingly good sound for less than $30. Now Tribit is doing a budget version of Bose's excellent SoundLink Micro speaker. The StormBox Micro came out last year and is one of the best-sounding pocket-size speakers I've heard.

Usually, it sells for $50, with occasional coupons that take it down to $40. But now through October 24 the if you clip the 15% off coupon on its Amazon product page and then add code MFVFPPR8 at checkout. That matches its all-time low price.

You can read my full StormBox Micro review here, but the quick take is that, like the Bose, it has more bass and fuller sound than most tiny Bluetooth speakers. It's also fully waterproof (IP67 rating) and can deliver up to eight hours of battery life at moderate volume levels. While it doesn't seem as durable or as sleek-looking as the SoundLink Micro, it does seem well built and you can wirelessly link two together to create a stereo pair.

