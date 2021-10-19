Pixel 6 event CNET Deal Days are here Apple event recap AirPods 3 vs. AirPods Pro Bitcoin-linked ETF starts trading on NYSE Cowboy Bebop teaser
Get Tribit's awesome little StormBox Micro wireless speaker for only $35

Tribit's StormBox Micro Bluetooth speaker stacks up well against Bose's $100 SoundLink Micro. For a limited time, you can get it for 30% off.

The Tribit StormBox Micro fits in most pockets and is available in three color options.

 David Carnoy/CNET

Over the years Tribit has made some of the better budget portable Bluetooth headphones and speakers, starting with its XFree Tune and XSound Go, respectively. The latter speaker is still around and delivers surprisingly good sound for less than $30. Now Tribit is doing a budget version of Bose's excellent SoundLink Micro speaker. The StormBox Micro came out last year and is one of the best-sounding pocket-size speakers I've heard.

Usually, it sells for $50, with occasional coupons that take it down to $40. But now through October 24 the Stormbox Micro is just $35 if you clip the 15% off coupon on its Amazon product page and then add code MFVFPPR8 at checkout. That matches its all-time low price. 

You can read my full StormBox Micro review here, but the quick take is that, like the Bose, it has more bass and fuller sound than most tiny Bluetooth speakers. It's also fully waterproof (IP67 rating) and can deliver up to eight hours of battery life at moderate volume levels. While it doesn't seem as durable or as sleek-looking as the SoundLink Micro, it does seem well built and you can wirelessly link two together to create a stereo pair.

First published last year. Updated with new deal details.

Tribit StormBox Micro Bluetooth speaker is designed to travel

