Get the LucidSound LS10P gaming headset for $28 (save $22)

Amazon

If you're looking for a decent gaming headset that works with your PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC or Mac, then look no further than the LucidSound LS10P. Now at its . This headset is lightweight and has a dual mic system that has a detachable, flexible boom mic, which makes it easier to speak with your teammates and for them to hear you clearly when you're playing online.

Considering that most of us enjoy playing long gaming sessions when we can, the LucidSound LS10P headset is also designed for comfort. The memory foam padding is soft and the frame is flexible, so when you're done playing, you can twist the earcups flat so your headset can rest comfortably on your neck. And for the gamers with glasses like myself, these work well for those of us who tend to fidget with headsets and glasses every few minutes.

The sound quality for this headset is pretty good. It has passive noise-isolation and an acoustic profile that makes you feel like you're right in the action. And if you want to control your audio in the moment, then you can turn the wheel on your earcup to increase or decrease your volume and press the center to mute the mic, which will light up to let you know that you are on mute.