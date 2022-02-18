Get Ready for Outdoor Movie Nights With This Heavily Discounted Mini Portable Projector

Anker

When you think of a projector you probably think of a big unit that's not really easy to move around and can take a while to set up. Well, over the years projectors have shrunk in size and thanks to some newer mini portable projectors you can fit some of them in your pocket. While we don't recommend carrying them in your pocket, it's a bit wild that you can do that these days. Anker makes some great small projectors, and right now you can when you use the coupon code ASTRO240 at checkout.

Normally this projector sells for around $280, but using the coupon code drops the price by $100 to just $180.

This portable projector has a built-in battery that lasts for up to 2.5 hours. You can connect to it via the built-in HDMI or USB-C port, or use your devices Bluetooth connection to wirelessly stream content from your phone or tablet to it. Your phone can be used as a remote and it has the ability to display a picture up to 100 inches in size. It runs a modified version of Android, which gives you access to all of your favorite streaming apps like Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime and more.

Whether you are looking to use it indoors or outdoors, this makes for a great projector that's easy to set up and use. Grab one today and save $100 before it's too late.