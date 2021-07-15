LG's rollable OLED TV is $100K Zelda: Skyward Sword WandaVision director to helm Star Trek Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Apple MagSafe battery pack Child tax credit payment
The best Klipsch speakers on sale right now: Save $75 on Cinema 400 soundbar, 50% off R-51M bookshelf speakers

Klipsch is having its Christmas in July event with discounts on some of CNET's favorite speakers.

Merry Christmas (in July), one and all. That's right, it's everyone's favorite invented holiday, and to celebrate Klipsch is having a sale. There's a bunch of items on offer, from speakers to soundbars to subwoofers, and some of them are priced even lower than during Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day. We've highlighted three of our favorite Klipsch speakers below. 

The summer yuletide ends August 24.  

Klipsch R-51M: $145

Save $145
Klipsch

The best of these are the impressive Klipsch R-51M which offer a punchy, clear sound. The compact Klipsch R-51M speakers feature a 5.25 inch woofer and a 1-inch aluminum LTS tweeter. These speakers were a great deal at $289, but at half price they're insanely good. 

Read our Klipsch Reference R-51M review.

 

$145 at Best Buy

Klipsch Cinema 400: $224

Save $75
Ty Pendlebury/CNET

Another CNET favorite is the Cinema 400 which is Klipsch's first truly great soundbar. The Cinema 400 looks and sounds the business, plus it offers Bluetooth and HDMI connectivity. It's the best value under $300, especially with an extra $75 off. 

Read our Klipsch Cinema 400 review.

 

$224 at Amazon
$225 at Best Buy
$224 at Walmart

Klipsch Reference Premiere 600M: $377

Save $252
Klipsch

Lastly, the Klipsch Reference Premiere 600M (former CNET contributor Steve Guttenberg's 2018 speaker of the year), is a bigger speaker than the R-51M above and a better performer at that. It's going for $377, or 40% off.

$377 at Crutchfield