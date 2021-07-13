Get Klipsch speakers up to 50% off: R-51M for $145, save $70 on Cinema 400

Merry Christmas (in July), one and all. That's right, it's everyone's favorite invented holiday, and to celebrate Klipsch is having a sale. There's a bunch of items on offer, from speakers to soundbars to subwoofers, and some of them are priced even lower than at Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day. Here are three of CNET's favorite Klipsch speakers at up to 50% off. The event ends Aug. 24.

CNET

The best of these are the impressive Klipsch R-51M which offer a punchy, clear sound. The compact Klipsch R-51M speakers feature a 5.25 inch woofer and a 1-inch aluminum LTS tweeter. These speakers were a great deal at $289, but at half price they're insanely good.

Ty Pendlebury/CNET

Another CNET favorite is the Cinema 400 which is Klipsch's first truly great soundbar. The Cinema 400 looks and sounds the business, plus it offers Bluetooth and HDMI connectivity. It's the best value under $300, especially with an extra $75 off.

Klipsch

Lastly, the Klipsch Reference Premiere 600M (former CNET contributor Steve Guttenberg's 2018 speaker of the year), is a bigger speaker than the R-51M above and a better performer at that. It's going for $377, or 40% off.