Get Impressive Audio Wherever You Go With This Discounted Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

Ultimate Ears

Bring your music wherever you go with this ultra-portable Bluetooth speaker built to withstand whatever life throws your way. With an IP67 rating, this durable speaker is waterproof, dust-proof and drop-proof, which is ideal for pool parties, festivals, camping and any other activity where the unpredictable can happen. You can at Amazon.

The Boom 3 may be small, but the sound is mighty. It features a cylindrical design, delivering spatial 360-degree audio that distributes the sound evenly in all directions. With a deep bass, one-touch music controls and a frequency range between 90HZ and 20kHz, it will deliver clear and balanced audio that doesn't distort even when the volume is turned up. It can also be paired with other Ultimate Ears speakers with the PartyUp mode available in the app. And with up to 15 hours of playtime per charge, you can bring life to the party anywhere you go.