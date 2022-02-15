Everything to know about Super Bowl Sunday 'Doctor Strange 2' Trailer Tom Brady Super Bowl 2022 Tweet 'Ghostbusters' Director Ivan Reitman Dies at 75 Best last-minute Valentine's Day gifts Super Bowl commercials
Get Impressive Audio Wherever You Go With This Discounted Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

Save $20 and get the ultra-durable, lightweight Boom 3 Bluetooth speaker with up to 15 hours of playtime so you can be ready to rock no matter what adventures come your way.

Bring your music wherever you go with this ultra-portable Bluetooth speaker built to withstand whatever life throws your way. With an IP67 rating, this durable speaker is waterproof, dust-proof and drop-proof, which is ideal for pool parties, festivals, camping and any other activity where the unpredictable can happen. You can save $20 right now and snag an Ultimate Ears Boom 3 portable Bluetooth speaker for just $130 at Amazon.

The Boom 3 may be small, but the sound is mighty. It features a cylindrical design, delivering spatial 360-degree audio that distributes the sound evenly in all directions. With a deep bass, one-touch music controls and a frequency range between 90HZ and 20kHz, it will deliver clear and balanced audio that doesn't distort even when the volume is turned up. It can also be paired with other Ultimate Ears speakers with the PartyUp mode available in the app. And with up to 15 hours of playtime per charge, you can bring life to the party anywhere you go.